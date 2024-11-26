Oheneba Jude, in a video, flaunted his newly fixed teeth after undergoing a second dental procedure

The TikToker expressed excitement as he admired his new look after Dr Louisa completed the procedure

The video of Oheneba Jude flaunting his fixed teeth triggered reactions from some Ghanaians online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous TikToker Oheneba Jude flaunted his fixed teeth after undergoing a dental procedure at Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa's clinic.

Oheneba Jude flaunts his fixed teeth after Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, gives him a dental makeover. Photo source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

A few weeks ago, the Kumasi-based TikTok sensation renowned for creating food content visited Dr Louisa's Charisma clinic in Accra to undergo the first procedure to fix his damaged teeth.

Oheneba Jude had previously appealed to Stonebwoy and his wife to give him a dental makeover. He said he wanted the dentist to replace his missing teeth and place braces on them because he was tired of being ridiculed by some individuals.

Oheneba Jude flaunts fixed teeth after makeover

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Jude underwent the second phase of his scheduled dental makeover, which Dr. Louisa handled.

The TikToker expressed excitement and giggled as he admired his new look while staring at his fixed teeth in a small mirror. Oheneba Jude flaunted his teeth for the camera and thanked Dr Louisa for repairing his damaged teeth.

The content creator, who recently appeared on actress Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show, recommended Charisma Clinic to his followers who needed dental makeovers.

Oheneba Jude later posed for a photo with Dr Louisa before jokingly advising fans to mingle with medical professionals.

Watch the video below:

Oheneba Jude's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Sammer_Rity commented:

"Make he go biz Shatta bandle about his own experience 😂."

@Baiden98 said:

"Make he go use am chew bones again 😹."

@AntwiBotwe commented:

"My teeth dey pain me oo dem say make I come remove them 😒."

@sky_afari said:

"Osi bleeesis😂."

@jhu__nea__ commented:

"Awɔ see agu me koraa."

Oheneba Jude reunites with his old teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude visited his old school and reunited with his former primary teacher.

The TikTok sensation recounted how his former teacher used to punish him during his days in the school.

Oheneba Jude expressed excitement at reconnecting with his former teacher as they conversed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh