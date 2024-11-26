A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his grandma after bagging his first degree

He attributed his academic success to his grandmother in a post shared on his TikTok page

He also shared a lovely photo of himself and his grandmother at his graduation at the KNUST

A fresh university graduate has acknowledged his grandmother's contribution to his tertiary education.

This comes after the young man, identified on his socials as @highspirit_137 brought his undergraduate education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to a successful end.

A Ghanaian man acknowledges his granny's contribution to his tertiary education after bagging his first degree. Photo credit: @highspirit_137/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young man was among the graduates who were honoured with various university qualifications at the 58th Congregation of the KNUST this week.

Following his successful graduation, @highspirit_137 took to social media to celebrate his grandmother.

His celebration of the old woman indicates his deep appreciation for her support in his life over the years.

In a post on TikTok, the young man shared a lovely photo of himself and his supportive grandmother, who was present at the graduation ceremony.

The young man's friend celebrates grandma

After @highspirit_137 posted his grandma on social media, his online friends flooded the comment section with kind words to celebrate her.

@dedecute1233 said:

"Seeking for long life and good health for my grandma."

@Mmerimanuabaa Sister also said:

"I wish her long life with good health."

@Gifty’s_Joyful_Finds commented:

"God bless you granny for taking care of our brother to this far."

@Akosua Owusua also commented:

"Mine couldn’t wait for my graduation she left 2 weeks time after I completed… meanwhile she helped mummy to pay my school fees…. Granny ,wherever u are … I missed u soo much."

@Nchormai wrote:

"I will create this with my mom in October 2025. My mom deserves it too."

@Miss Gracy also wrote:

"Aw you made it……we are proud of you sweetheart."

Michael Agyenim Boateng named valedictorian

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Michael Agyenim Boateng emerged as the valedictorian of KNUST’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The young man graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.56, which is slightly lower than that of the 2023 valedictorian from the College.

Michael earned a first-class degree in Economics from the KNUST.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh