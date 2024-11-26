GH Man Acknowledges Granny's Contribution To His Tertiary Education After Bagging His First Degree
- A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his grandma after bagging his first degree
- He attributed his academic success to his grandmother in a post shared on his TikTok page
- He also shared a lovely photo of himself and his grandmother at his graduation at the KNUST
A fresh university graduate has acknowledged his grandmother's contribution to his tertiary education.
This comes after the young man, identified on his socials as @highspirit_137 brought his undergraduate education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to a successful end.
The young man was among the graduates who were honoured with various university qualifications at the 58th Congregation of the KNUST this week.
Following his successful graduation, @highspirit_137 took to social media to celebrate his grandmother.
His celebration of the old woman indicates his deep appreciation for her support in his life over the years.
In a post on TikTok, the young man shared a lovely photo of himself and his supportive grandmother, who was present at the graduation ceremony.
The young man's friend celebrates grandma
After @highspirit_137 posted his grandma on social media, his online friends flooded the comment section with kind words to celebrate her.
@dedecute1233 said:
"Seeking for long life and good health for my grandma."
@Mmerimanuabaa Sister also said:
"I wish her long life with good health."
@Gifty’s_Joyful_Finds commented:
"God bless you granny for taking care of our brother to this far."
@Akosua Owusua also commented:
"Mine couldn’t wait for my graduation she left 2 weeks time after I completed… meanwhile she helped mummy to pay my school fees…. Granny ,wherever u are … I missed u soo much."
@Nchormai wrote:
"I will create this with my mom in October 2025. My mom deserves it too."
@Miss Gracy also wrote:
"Aw you made it……we are proud of you sweetheart."
Michael Agyenim Boateng named valedictorian
Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Michael Agyenim Boateng emerged as the valedictorian of KNUST’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The young man graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.56, which is slightly lower than that of the 2023 valedictorian from the College.
Michael earned a first-class degree in Economics from the KNUST.
