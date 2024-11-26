A video of a young lady on how she met her current boyfriend has stirred reactions online

Appearing on a podcast, she opened up on the circumstances that led to that amorous relationship

Many people took to the comment section of the video and praised the young lady on her love life

A young Ghanaian lady left many in awe after she opened up about how she ended up in a relationship with her current boyfriend, who taught her in school.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young lady who appeared on a podcast confessed that she never intended for her current boyfriend to be her former High School teacher.

A Ghanaian lady shares how she ended up dating her former SHS teacher. Image: @miss_luuu/TikTok

Explaining how it happened, the young lady stated that they first got interactive because of her role as a class prefect.

"He saw me seated alone and asked that I buy her sobolo. When he came to class, he was very serious; it was a student-teacher relationship, but after class, we were friends. I was also in boarding school by then, so he got me a phone, and we were chatting."

The lady explained that their romantic relationship began after the teacher relocated to Canada, and he opened up about his feelings to her.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 1000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's love story

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the young lady's disclosure.

LōvE indicated:

"I know Abena, my school mate."

Lyricaljnr_official replied:

"3y3 kama papa, Akosua Luwi when did you come a motivational speaker"

adwoa_99 added:

"I need to be there because we have similar story."

Ohemaa Mingle reacted:

"He came to my sch to do his internship and we are still together from January till now."

Akosuah Mandy added:

"lol my same story with my shs teacher we are still together."

Lady marries former teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young lady who identifies herself on Twitter as Chisom Agoawuike (Halita) with the handle @iamhalita has disclosed how she married her high school teacher.

She explained that the gentleman had come to teach in her school as part of his mandatory national service after graduating from tertiary school.

By this time, Chisom was in SHS 2, and according to her, the teacher used to flog her many times to discipline her and keep her in good shape.

Source: YEN.com.gh