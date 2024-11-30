A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up about some of the challenges she's encountering as a married woman has surfaced online

In the viral TikTok video, she noted that her husband had woken her up from sleep and asked her to fry yam and eggs at dawn since he was hungry

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised her while others sympathised with her

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share some of the challenges she encounters as a married woman.

In a touching video, the woman expressed grievances over her husband's sometimes asking her to perform certain chores at odd hours.

She cited, for instance, that her husband had just woken her up at dawn to fry yam and eggs since he was hungry. Left with no choice, she obliged and moved to the kitchen at about 12:30 am to fry yam.

The woman humorously described the ordeal, stating that marriage is not for the weak-hearted. She, therefore, advised ladies who are not ready to compromise or serve their husbands to stay away from marriage.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian woman's comment

Netizens who saw the Ghanaian woman's video expressed mixed reactions in the post's comment section. While some criticised her for the video, others sympathised with her.

@Mr Teye wrote:

"Are you killing your husband eii. At that time, you should advice him, it is not good for his health, he needs to stay healthy to take care of the fam."

@Becca wrote:

"Is that a temptation or what boi3."

kobbywine

"Aaaaah! let him do it himself. Why? Is he a baby."

@Abena wrote:

"Anka obenya edi papa. I should wake up from my beautiful sleep to go and fry yam he won’t even try it cuz Abena won’t do it."

@Ama Christabel wrote:

"Can never be Ama tweaaa."

@De done wrote:

"He is over doing it."

@Seliwuss_clothing

"He can prepare it himself if he wants na.He for know you are tired."

@Mirage wrote:

"Why? Is he pregnant?"

Ghanaian woman delights as she marries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was very happy on her wedding day.

In a video, she narrated her heartwarming story of how her childhood best friend transformed into an amazing life partner.

Netizens who saw the video were touched and congratulated in the post's comment section.

