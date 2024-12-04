Afua Nash has opened a grand beauty parlour, and in a video that has surfaced online, she was visited by a friend who was happy for her

The video showed the spacious beauty centre with numerous workers busily engaged in different beauty services offered at the parlour

The young lady who rose to fame thanks to her viral food content on TikTok excited her admirers, who praised her for investing her proceeds from social media wisely

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian content creator Afua Nash has opened a large beauty parlour. A video shared online by a close associate of the TikToker showed the spacious centre. In the video, the friend visited the shop and was amazed by how grand the place was.

Afua Nash's beauty parlour surfaces online in a video. Photo source: afua_nash

Source: TikTok

The beauty parlour was well-equipped, with several workers seen attending to clients in the video. Afua Nash said her beauty centre's services included pedicures, microblading, and manicures. The shop had a modern and stylish interior, making it look luxurious.

Afua Nash became popular on social media through her intriguing food videos on TikTok. Many fans have praised her for using her earnings wisely to open a business.

Ghanaians celebrate Afua Nash's investment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AB becks said:

"And ppl were insulting her like she has no aim mo mb3hw3 er congratulations 🎊 baby girl."

P❤️Ä🦋D😻D😘Ÿ said:

"Congratulations baby girl, stay blessed and always be happy much love."

nanaama.212.1 commented:

"Ladies of today are wise if I say congratulations dear."

Odehyeba Maame Akua said:

"If it is true then Ghanaians we see, we were bashing her that she was doing too much but she was cashing out from it to secure herself."

Shatta Wale purchases Rolls Royce

Another public figure has celebrated a massive milestone that has many Ghanaians excited. Shatta Wale, the respected dancehall artiste, purchased a new luxury ride, as reported by YEN.com.gh.

The news was shared by a trader at a car dealership when it was indicated that the car purchased overseas was coming to Ghana soon.

Many Ghanaians have celebrated the artiste since the news broke, with some calling him the wealthiest Ghanaian musician.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh