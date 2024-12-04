Afua Nash Opens Grand Beauty Parlour Thanks To Proceeds From Content Creation
- Afua Nash has opened a grand beauty parlour, and in a video that has surfaced online, she was visited by a friend who was happy for her
- The video showed the spacious beauty centre with numerous workers busily engaged in different beauty services offered at the parlour
- The young lady who rose to fame thanks to her viral food content on TikTok excited her admirers, who praised her for investing her proceeds from social media wisely
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian content creator Afua Nash has opened a large beauty parlour. A video shared online by a close associate of the TikToker showed the spacious centre. In the video, the friend visited the shop and was amazed by how grand the place was.
The beauty parlour was well-equipped, with several workers seen attending to clients in the video. Afua Nash said her beauty centre's services included pedicures, microblading, and manicures. The shop had a modern and stylish interior, making it look luxurious.
Afua Nash became popular on social media through her intriguing food videos on TikTok. Many fans have praised her for using her earnings wisely to open a business.
Ghanaians celebrate Afua Nash's investment
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
AB becks said:
"And ppl were insulting her like she has no aim mo mb3hw3 er congratulations 🎊 baby girl."
P❤️Ä🦋D😻D😘Ÿ said:
"Congratulations baby girl, stay blessed and always be happy much love."
nanaama.212.1 commented:
"Ladies of today are wise if I say congratulations dear."
Odehyeba Maame Akua said:
"If it is true then Ghanaians we see, we were bashing her that she was doing too much but she was cashing out from it to secure herself."
Shatta Wale purchases Rolls Royce
Another public figure has celebrated a massive milestone that has many Ghanaians excited. Shatta Wale, the respected dancehall artiste, purchased a new luxury ride, as reported by YEN.com.gh.
The news was shared by a trader at a car dealership when it was indicated that the car purchased overseas was coming to Ghana soon.
Many Ghanaians have celebrated the artiste since the news broke, with some calling him the wealthiest Ghanaian musician.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.