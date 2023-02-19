One of the most brokenhearted people in the case of Christian Atsu's demise from the earthquake is his twin sister

The sister of Christian Atsu, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was spotted in tears at the Kotoka International Airport

She was consoled by Ghanaians at Kotoka and was later escorted by a few close people as they continuously wept in pain

Christian Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie Twassam was seen in the latest videos shedding tears and looking heartbroken. It was not so difficult to tell how hurt she was by the look on her face.

The whole country is devastated and saddened about the sudden and unexpected demise of Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

Christian Atsu's sister was spotted crying at the airport Photo source: @yencomghnews

At the airport, she sat quietly surrounded by a few people who spoke to her and consoled her. All she could do was give faint nods in response to the consolation messages as she could barely find the right words to respond.

Despite the sadness and grief that permeated the airport, there was also a sense of community and solidarity. Atsu's death united people from all walks of life, united in their shared love and respect for the talented footballer.

Watch the video of Christian Atsu's twin sister a the kotoka airport below:

Netizens reacted to photos of Christian Atsu's twin sister at the Kotoka airport:

god_girl_sheeda commented:

I just wish news will break tomorrow that he is not the 1,

sarpomaagyapongakosua commented:

Awwwwww pls take heart

mzz_gyimaa commented:

Awwwww Awurade this is too much to take aaaba

r.drewson commented:

So painful God give them strength

pearl_odoi commented:

Aww hmm May God comfort them

Christian Atsu's sister speaks about Christian Atsu

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, the heartbroken sister of Christian Atsu, pleaded with Ghanaians to remember her brother in prayer in the wake of the unfortunate incident that has befallen Turkey.

In an interview with Crime Check Foundation, Christiana Atsupie Twassam said her brother would have reached out to the family if he were safe Netizens who watched the video said they would bear Christian Atsu in prayers as she requested.

