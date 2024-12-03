Rumours of Medikal and singer Eazzy continue to make rounds after the former's separation from Fella Makafui

The rapper was recently spotted enjoying a good time at a nightclub with the singer as their dating rumours intensify

Fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about the rapper's transition from

38-year-old Eazzy and 30-year-old Medikal have been spotted together again as rumours about their dating stint gain ground.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee Eazzy has been on a hiatus since her last release with Kelvyn Boy in 2021.

Medikal is happy as he enjoys his moments with Eazzy. Source: Medikalbyk, Eazzyfirstlady, Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

She has stayed away from the media and public appearances until rumours about her relationship with Medikal started popping up.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal and Eazzy were in a club enjoying the activities of pole dancers with the remix of Otan Hunu playing in the background.

The rumoured couple sprayed money into the audience, ignoring the glaring eyes of inquisitive fans around them.

Since Medikal's separation from Fella Makafui, the rapper has thrown several innuendos in the air, gaslighting fans keenly following their relationship.

Medikal namedropped the singer in his guest verse on Camidoh's Nothing Lasts Frover remix. However, both musicians have yet to make any public statements about their relationship.

Eazzy and Medikal stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal and Eazzy's latest public appearance.

lala_mandie said:

"Chale I thought it was just konkonsa oo saa naa it’s true ,eiiiiiii"

darkoah.kate wrote:

"I see he’s got a taste for matured women"

wi_ggle noted:

"We watch, we don’t judge 😄"

jxtcalme_bra_ remarked:

"Perfect match.Fella snatched from Derby and she too snatched.I support her 😂😂😂😂😂❤️"

Eazzy demands gift from Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had announced a Christmas giveaway, urging his fans to table their requests.

Eazzy entered the contest, joining numerous fans in Mdikal's comment box requesting several Christmas gifts.

The singer, rumoured to be Medikal's new girlfriend, said she wanted Ghana's Flagstaff House as a gift from the rapper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh