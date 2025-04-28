Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has shed light on his close-knit relationship with Stonebwoy

According to Tagoe, he also opened up on how he supported Stonebwoy's music career with his mansion and cars

The 38-year-old, however, revealed that his friendship with the Overlord hitmaker has grown cold lately

Prince Tagoe has offered rare insight into his close relationship with multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Speaking amid swirling rumours of a rift between the two, the ex-Hearts of Oak star recounted how their brotherhood was forged and nurtured long before fame cemented Stonebwoy’s place atop Ghana’s music scene.

Prince Tagoe opens up about his relationship with Stonebwoy

Tagoe revealed that, early on, he played a pivotal role in supporting the Bhim Nation president's journey.

Beyond words of encouragement, he contributed tangible resources to boost Stonebwoy’s rising career, often lending his personal vehicles for concerts and, notably, music video productions.

How Tagoe supported Stonebwoy's music career

His acts of generosity were inspired by a deep conviction in Stonebwoy’s talent and an unwavering fraternal connection.

"I came in and support. Because of the belief I had in him, and I came in to let him feel, say, Charlie, you can do it," Tagoe shared in an interview with Accra FM.

At a time when Stonebwoy's presence on bigger platforms was yet to be felt, Tagoe made luxury accessible.

"So at that time, I mean, you see Stonebwoy will come to Accra Sports Stadium for a show driving a Porsche. So, I just released all my cars to him and Black Cedi anytime they want to go anywhere," he revealed.

The 38-year-old's support stretched beyond transportation. He generously offered his East Legon home as a base for Stonebwoy during crucial periods, including the lead-up to his historic win at the 2015 TGMA (then Vodafone Ghana Music Awards), where he clinched the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

However, despite their history, Tagoe admitted that their bond has weakened over time.

Prince Tagoe made a cameo appearance for the Black Stars at the 2006 AFCON Group D clash against Senegal on January 27, 2006. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

He lamented that Stonebwoy had unfollowed him on Instagram, yet he insisted there were no hard feelings on his part, recognising the unpredictable tides that often come with fame and success.

How Prince Tagoe introduced Stonebwoy to Adebayor

Adding another layer to the story, Tagoe, who scored seven goals for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt, recounted how he facilitated a significant meeting between Stonebwoy and former Arsenal and Togo star Emmanuel Adebayor.

The meeting became a turning point, especially during the turbulent production of the "Go Higher" music video almost a decade ago.

"I was able to link him. Like letting him meet Emmanuel Adebayor. I took him [Stonebwoy] to Adebayor's house," Tagoe said, reflecting fondly on the moment.

He continued: "The Go Higher video. The first video went wrong. And he called me. I told him, bro, don't worry. Because the date has already been announced.

"I called Adebayor. He's my big brother."

Demonstrating once again his readiness to step in, Tagoe arranged for Stonebwoy and his team to use his Porsche Panamera to reshoot the video.

"So he needed my car, the Porsche Panamera. So I told Black Cedi to come and pick it or they should drive it to them to shoot the video. It's a lot. You know, I don't want to go deep into it. It's a lot," he concluded.

Prince Tagoe speaks about Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince Tagoe expressed confidence that Ghana has the potential to produce talents like Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

According to Tagoe, the teenage sensation's rise is largely due to the strategic investments made by the Spanish football federation.

