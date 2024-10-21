Kuami Eugene, in an interview, addressed the backlash he has received since he was featured on Sarkodie's Happy Day song

The singer said some individuals continue to criticise him on social media because of the perception of the song

Kuami Eugene's remarks about his Happy Day collaboration triggered negative reactions from Sarkodie's fans on social media

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has opened up about the constant backlash he received after collaborating with Sarkodie on the Happy Day song.

Singer Kuami Eugene discusses the backlash from his Happy Day collaboration with Sarkodie. Photo source: @kuamieugene, @sarkodie

Kuami Eugene on Sarkodie collabo backlash

In an interview with media personality Andy Dosty, Kuami Eugene shared that people continue to criticise him for featuring in the song.

The Monica hitmaker stated that he had no idea about Sarkodie's conversation with some political leaders before he chose him for the collaboration.

He said:

"I am still suffering from it, and I had no idea what conversation sparked the fact that it should be Kuami Eugene, but after I did the chorus out of the first verse I heard from my senior man (Sarkodie), it ended up that way."

Kuami Eugene denied affiliation with the NPP despite featuring on the Happy Day song. He said that he is still disappointed with the backlash he receives and has had to explain himself to critics every time.

The Lynx Entertainment signee, who recently released his Belinda song, said that some individuals constantly launch personal attacks on him on social media.

Kuami Eugene added that he is focused on his music career and has no interest in aligning himself with any political party.

Sarkodie released the Happy Day song featuring the Lynx Entertainment signee in November before the 2020 December elections.

The song courted controversy after some of its lyrics were perceived as an endorsement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a criticism of John Dramani Mahama.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kuami Eugene's comments

Kuami Eugene's comments garnered negative reactions from Sarkodie's fans, who criticised him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

MICHAEL18991382 commented:

"Masa, go away. You just performed at Ursula's birthday party. Go away and let us think."

Sarkodiebalaw commented:

"The guy performed it just recently😂😂😂."

kwabena_highest commented:

"Nonsense talk."

OfficialMulloy commented:

"He fool waa."

kwame_pages45 commented:

"He just performed the song this weekend. Why is he trying to fanfool us?"

Kuami Eugene addresses rumoured Lynx Entertainment exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene addressed rumours of him parting ways with Lynx Entertainment.

The singer confirmed that he and Lynx were still working and that if it got to the point where they had to part ways, everyone would know.

