Star dancer Afronita received a brand new 2023 Toyota C-HR on her 21st birthday, which she celebrated on November 30, 2024

Zenitaa, a member of her fanbase, Stargyal Galaxy, shared beautiful pictures of the car's plush interior on her TikTok account

The photos excited many of the AfroStar Kids Academy founder's fans, who thronged the comments to congratulate her

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita celebrated her 21st birthday on November 30, 2024, and as part of the celebrations, she was presented with a brand new 2023 Toyota C-HR.

Photos of the plush interior of Afronita's new 2023 Toyota C-HR emerge. Image Credit: @zenitaa563 and @afronitaaa

Source: Twitter

Video shows off Afronita's plush Toyota

The photos were posted by Zenitaa, a TikTok user who is also a member of Afronita's fanbase, Stargyal Galaxy.

She expressed excitement about the talented dancer acquiring her first car as she celebrated her 21st birthday.

"Only God knows how all this started🥹 we love you so much my queen🥹💖you really deserve it 🌸🌟."

The photos she shared showed the backseat of the plush Toyota car with the seats wrapped with clear rubber.

The front section of the car also looked neat and presentable, with the seats and other parts of the dashboard wrapped.

This comes after the car was presented to Afronita at her church's thanksgiving ceremony on November 30, 2024.

Below is the video showing the interior of Afronita's car:

Reactions to Afronita's birthday car

Many people took to the comments section to congratulate Afronita on acquiring her first car. Others also expressed their excitement as they applauded her fanbase for making her 21st birthday memorable.

ROGRESSIVE ASKA 🌟🩷🩵💖🇬🇭 said:

"Thanks for showing the Mileage for the doubters to know we don't do 2nd hand😂😂😂😂💖💖💖💖💖💖"

jblaze122 said:

"Next year will be a beautiful apartment 🙏❤️"

Tina’s Queen said:

"God bless you all STARGYAL GALAXY"

Jennifer Aboagye said:

"This car everywhere is rubbered 😘😘"

Afronita coaches Stonebwoy's kids

YEN.com.gh also reported that Afronita taught the kids of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids, and dancehall musician Stonebwoy how to do the Jejereje dance challenge.

The talented dancer shared a video of how they learnt the dance steps. The dance video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, who applauded Afronita for being a great instructor.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh