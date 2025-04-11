Yvonne Nelson shared how she performed in her SHS and how she prioritised entertainment over studying, affecting her academics

The actress noted during her SSCE that she skipped her Costing & Accounting paper because she knew she was not going to pass

She had to write the November-December retake of the exam and failed again but passed with flying colours during the third attempt

Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has opened up about her poor academic performance in senior high school, blaming it on her strong interest in entertainment and a difficult school environment.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, the actress said she was more focused on entertainment than on studying during her time at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

She said this affected her results during the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Yvonne disclosed that she skipped her Costing and Accounting paper during the exam because she knew she was not prepared enough to pass.

This forced her to register for the November-December (NovDec) exams, which are organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for students who want to improve their grades or retake failed papers.

Yvonne said she failed her first NovDec attempt but later passed on the second try. This was attributed to her being heavily involved in entertainment activities while in school.

She said she was part of a rap group and described herself as the 'Lauryn Hill' of the act, showing how serious she was about music at the time. She mentioned that her love for entertainment took up most of her attention and left little room for academics.

However, the actress also pointed to the school environment as part of the reason for her poor performance. She described Aggrey Memorial as a difficult place where fear of punishment from teachers kept her from attending classes.

Yvonne Nelson also raised concerns about hygiene conditions and food served at the school during her time there. She noted that while things might have changed now, her experience back then was far from ideal.

Yvonne Nelson's SSCE paper remark sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KwameAmedzo said:

"For me, the emphasis is on why people are dragging her, I do not get it."

darlingtonassa-awuah805 said:

"YN! NOBODY can convince me that this lady is not flawless."

DHM-Africa wrote:

"How can you interview her and not read her book previously? 😂. Never make that mistake again."

Yvonne Nelson's former teacher reacts to comments

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson's former teacher reacted to her negative comments about Aggrey Memorial and was not very pleased with how the actress talked down on the school.

YEN.com.gh reported that the teacher alleged that the actress was a stubborn student and did not abide by rules and regulations, resulting in her challenging period in the school.

Some former students have also reacted to the actress's comments about the school and how she had struggled and shared mixed experiences of their time at Aggrey Memorial.

