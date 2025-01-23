Highlife music sensation Kuami Eugene is no longer an artiste under Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment

Richie Mensah, the CEO of the label, confirmed the exit of Eugene, one of the label's leading artistes alongside KiDi, in a recent interview

The exit brings an end to the eight-year stint of the Highlife singer at Lynx, which has constantly been a subject of speculation since 2022

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lynx Entertainment has parted ways with Highlife singer Kuami Eugene, the label's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richie Mensah has said.

In a recent interview, Richie, a singer and music producer of repute, confirmed that the eight-year-old relationship with Kuami Eugene had ended by mutual consent.

Kuami Eugene's stint with Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment ends. Photo source: @kuamieugene, @richiemensah

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene's and Lynx Entertainment rumours

Signed by Lynx in 2017, Kuami Eugene has been one of the record label's most successful artistes, spawning hits upon hits.

However, his status with the label has been a subject of speculation since October 2022, when he tweeted that he joined EMPIRE and described the label as his new family.

It was later clarified that he had only signed a distribution deal with the American label, which also manages Black Sherif.

Prior to joining EMPIRE, the Monica hitmaker had sparked rumours with a cryptic post about wanting to leave where he was.

At the time, many people did not believe it, with Okay FM's Abeiku Santana even suggesting in a video on Instagram that it was only a social media gimmick to promote the singer's upcoming project.

Richie Mensah confirms Kuami Eugene's exit

Two years after the EMPIRE deal, the speculation resurfaced after Kuami Eugene shared a flier announcing a new song with Rockstar Recordz on it.

While Eugene did not explain what was happening with his stint with Lynx and even denied suggestions that he had left, his former boss has admitted on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz that they were no longer together.

Asked by the host, DJ Slim, if Kuami Eugene had left Lynx Entertainment, Richie answered in the affirmative saying:

"Yes, that's public knowledge."

The Lynx CEO explained that the label currently has only three artistes on a 360 deal: KiDi, DJ Vyrusky, and DSL, adding that they handle distribution and other things for some artistes.

Watch the video below:

Kuami Eugene meets an Asian fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eugene had recently connected with Silly Music, the beautiful Asian TikTok sensation who went viral with her rendition of the singer's hit song, Belinda.

In a recent video, Silly Music was spotted with the Highlife singer singing and dancing to the viral hit song, which excited many fans.

Kuami Eugene also shared his moments with her. They were in the studio with the award-winning Ghanaian star, who was teaching her the African slang in the Belinda song.

The song, released in 2024, garnered nearly a million views on YouTube alone, but Silly Music's viral rendition has registered over four million hits on TikTok.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh