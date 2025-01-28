DopeNation, in a social media post, cheekily shaded Kuami Eugene after his official exit from Lynx Entertainment

The twin music duo's remarks were a response to some controversial comments Kuami Eugene made about them in 2020

DopeNation's social media post garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian twin music duo DopeNation has ignited a feud with their former labelmate Kuami Eugene following the latter's exit from Lynx Entertainment.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" show, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah confirmed the Angela hitmaker's departure from his high-profile label after close to a decade as one of their top signee.

Richie Mensah's statement comes after Kuami Eugene confirmed his exit from the label in a separate interview after months of speculation about his future. The singer explained that contrary to opinions on social media, he left Lynx Entertainment on amicable terms.

Kuami Eugene was signed after impressing Richie, who was a judge on the 2016 edition of the popular music reality show, MTN Hitmaker, where he finished third in the competition.

Under the Lynx Entertainment umbrella, Kuami Eugene went on to establish himself as one of the biggest artistes in the Ghanaian music industry, churning out multiple chart-topping hits and winning many accolades including the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

DopeNation ignite feud with Kuami Eugene

Following Richie Mensah's official confirmation of Kuami Eugene's exit, DopeNation, who departed Lynx Entertainment in 2020 after a short stint with the label, took a dig at the Open Gate hitmaker.

The twin music duo took to their official X (formerly Twitter) page to cheekily wish Kuami Eugene well following his departure from the label.

DopeNation wished their former labelmate success in overcoming the supposed “Lynx curse”, a belief by fans that artistes who leave the label struggle to maintain their careers or continue being relevant.

The music duo's post was a response to some controversial remarks Kuami Eugene made after their exit from the label, where he expressed relief over their exit in an interview.

Below is DopeNation's social media post:

DopeNation's feud with Kuami Eugene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

2BongoIdeas commented:

"A letter to an old friend. Kuami Eugene in an interview after DopeNation’s exit from Lynx Entertainment said this. He has also parted ways with Lynx Entertainment and DopeNation is reminding him of his statement😂."

DjSimass said:

"Sometimes a person is foolish when he’s young. He’s sorry Gbohe hit makers 🙏."

Dawson_Blaud commented:

"What’s cooking zormizor nation?"

GHANAPIANO said:

"Ah, so now the Lynx has turned into a leopard, fully focused on one prey. Let's see if the 'curse' comes with Wi-Fi, because you’ll need it to stay connected. Wishing you unlimited data, Kuami Eugene! ✌️."

Richie Mensah responds to Guru's accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richie Mensah responded to Guru's accusations about his involvement in scuppering his chances of winning accolades at the Ghana Music Awards.

The Lynx Entertainment CEO denied the accusations and clarified his past position on the Ghana Music Awards board.

Richie Mensah also recounted instances where he felt his signees had been cheated out of winning awards.

