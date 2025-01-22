Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has met up with one of his biggest fans on TikTok, who went super viral last year

The concert creator's rendition of Kuami Eugene's Belinda hit track skyrocketed her stocks on social media

Scores of fans were intrigued to experience the hearty interaction and vibe between Kuami Eugene and the beautiful Asian viral star

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene recently connected with Silly Music, the beautiful Asian TikTok sensation who went viral with her rendition of the singer's hit song, Belinda.

Kuami Eugene enjoys a fun time with his Asian fan, Silly Music. Photo source: SillyMusic, KuamiEugene.

Source: Instagram

The song released last year has garnered nearly a million views on YouTube alone, but Silly Music's viral rendition has registered over four million hits on TikTok.

More than 11k people thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about the Asian fan falling extensively in love with Afrobeats and Kuami Eugene's music.

The content creator has become incredibly exposed to many Africans worldwide, which has influenced her African pilgrimage. Last year, she announced her presence in Makoko, Nigeria, where she met several content creators.

In a recent video, Silly Music was spotted with the Belinda hitmaker. They sang and danced to the viral hit song exciting scores of fans. It's unclear whether the viral sensation has arrived in Ghana after her Lagos stint.

Kuami Eugene also shared his moments with her. They were in the studio with the award-winning Ghanaian star teaching her the African slang in the Belinda song.

Kuami Eugene and his Asian fan stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Kuani Eugene's tint with Silly Music.

susanthera_hair_backup said:

"If it was to be a Ghanaian who sang the same song, hmm on less the person get throat cancer Kwame and Stonebwoy wouldn’t mind them da."

mmj wrote:

"Kuame Eugene the nice of you all the way from Ghana to her place may God give you what you want."

Media man Sm 4 life noted:

"So this girl came to GHANA and she didn't come to me for her gift eiii❤."

🦋🦋MÕRËÑÎKËJÏ🦋🦋 remarked:

"See voice oyinbo mhi nice outfit dear i love the jacket come and give me now."

Legend reacted:

"I wish I could meet you again. I meet u at North Dzorwulu Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout and it was nice when I shake hands with u.😂"

adwoagoldy1 commented:

"Was it rockstore or blackstore😂😂😂make u ppl help me😭😂😂."

Akwasi Gentle shared:

"She is from Kumasi my senior at SHS as well...she is always having problems with her R and L pls 🥺."

Enchantress Apple🍎 added:

"Broniii koraa se Redis and gentlemen na me Kumasi ni🥱."

Kids cry at Kuami Eugene's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's performance at the Indomie Festival in Kumasi threw his audience into an emotional state.

The crowd had a lifetime experience with Kuami Eugene, who unpacked scores of hit tracks from his catalogue.

Videos of some young fans crying at the show have surfaced online, influencing conversations about Kumasi Eugene's star power.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh