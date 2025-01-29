Kuami Eugene has replied to DopeNation after they taunted him over comments he made about Lynx Entertainment years ago

The musician made a scathing remark targeted at the music group which had many social media users laughing hard

Kuami Eugene said he did not have time to give DopeNation attention, alluding that they wanted clout for a new song

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has responded to DopeNation after the duo took to social media to mock him over comments he made about Lynx Entertainment.

The tension between the two acts reignited when DopeNation shared a cheeky post about the solo artist's departure from the label.

The group, who left Lynx Entertainment in 2020, took a swipe at Kuami Eugene by wishing him well in overcoming the so-called 'Lynx curse', a belief that artists who leave the label struggle to maintain their careers.

The post was a reaction to comments Kuami Eugene made in an interview, where he expressed relief after DopeNation’s exit from the label.

In his response on X (formerly Twitter), Kuami Eugene dismissed the taunts, saying he had no time to entertain DopeNation’s antics.

He suggested the duo was seeking attention to promote 'another gym song', a scathing shade at the quality of music DopeNation often churns out.

Kuami Eugene then made it clear that he would focus on releasing a classic song on his birthday, which he promised would cater to fans who appreciate quality music. In his post, he wrote:

"Anyone looking for attention to drop another gym song should wait. I’m dropping a classic on my Birthday come Saturday for quality music listeners, and then I will make some time, ok? 🥳 #ladiesandgentlemen #OdoAsem."

Kuami Eugene and DopeNation beef excites netizens

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

bilsonbilly1 said:

"Rockstar,we beg don't drop those childish rubbish songs like the last two including Berliner again🙏 you have outgrown those types of songs, we need quality, classic music."

PellyHakson commented:

"Dem say you carry the Label for chest wey you take dey diss people 😂😂 now They’ve left you behind, you are a mumu man.👨"

IconicMuzick said:

"Hahahaha 🤣 like fabulous, forward we go backwards Never. Can’t wait how the song will be dope for the nation. Hope you are ready Agadoo?"

Dawson_Blaud said:

"Gym song like Zormizor zor! Mizorzor zor!😂😂"

stylyrr commented:

"Nobody dey play demma songs for gym ebi the abochi people wey dey roam plus speakers and light wey dey listen demma songs."

julz_wdk wrote:

"@GhDopeNation dem say u Dey drop gym song oo but e be true mmom.🤣💔"

Black Sherif and Fireboy upcoming song

Kuami Eugene is not the only artist gearing up to drop new music. Black Sherif has teased a collaboration with Fireboy.

Black Sherif announced the collaboration with the Nigerian star in a post on social media and excited many of his fans.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the musician is in album mode and is expected to drop his sophomore album soon.

