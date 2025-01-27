Kwaku Manu in a video he shared on his social media page battled with colleague actor Ras Nene over who could speak the better English

In the video, the pair who lack formal education rattled their best possible English which amused onlookers

Social media users reacted to the video and found it funny while admiring the bond between the two actors.

Popular Ghanaian actors Kwaku Manu and Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, recently shared a funny moment in a video that surfaced on social media, entertaining fans with their attempt to outdo each other in spoken English.

Ras Nene and Kwaku Manu have a face-off in English. Photo source: kwakumanu

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by Kwaku Manu, the two actors, who have limited formal education, tried their best to speak English, amusing everyone on set. Their playful banter left many laughing, with social media users praising their humour and the strong bond they share.

The video was recorded while the actors were on set for an upcoming project. Other popular actors were also present during the shoot.

Kwaku Manu and Dr Likee have been friends for many years. Kwaku Manu has previously spoken about their close relationship, describing Dr Likee as his best friend in the movie industry. He recently shared how their friendship began, sharing that he knew Dr Likee before starting his acting career.

He also highlighted how he supported Dr Likee in the early days of their friendship, taking him on trips and helping him with personal challenges. Kwaku Manu also mentioned in the past that he encouraged Dr Likee to leave bad habits behind and start attending church.

Kwaku Manu and Dr Likee stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

boymichellez said:

"Can’t wait for this TV series cos the combo of goons in it be crazy."

jlesleyaidoo commented:

"Eyewoa woasem nna okano bra kweku weiyi woto."

carringklein said:

"Why do they sound like WAEC English listening exams."

ayam_bornbless commented:

"Brofo deɛ make them lef am for lil win 😂😂."

chidiz_69 said:

"Things we love to see among you all❤️."

giftyboateng725 commented:

"You people have made my day, was going through some difficult situation but the moment I saw this post."

minister_saviour said:

"Live life and enjoy every moment of your life because after your death life still goes on, R.I.P once again to C Confion."

streetbeatzofficial commented:

"😂😂😂 This big brothers killed me this morning."

Septimius the Lion said:

"This will nice to watch Master Richard and Aka."

COOLBOY STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY said:

"So Nana Addo don’t know how to speak English?"

Kwaku Manu speaks on building houses

Kwaku Manu has proven himself to be a lover of real estate. He recently shared plans to build houses on contract for individuals.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he noted that he was targeting Ghanaians who are currently based overseas and want to have a home here in Ghana but can't find anyone trustworthy.

The actor who recently built a house for himself in the US said he was very capable in the real estate space.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh