Kwaku Manu has shared his intention to build homes on behalf of individuals looking for trustworthy people to build for them

The actor, who recently put up a massive home at East Legon Hills, told Zionfelix in a conversation that it was something he had been doing for a long time and was capable of helping

Kwaku Manu mentioned that his target was especially Ghanaians based abroad who find it hard to find trustworthy people to help them build a home back in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has disclosed plans to help Ghanaians, especially those living abroad, build homes in Ghana.

In an interview with Zionfelix, he said he had the experience and capability to assist individuals who struggle to find trustworthy people to manage their building projects back home.

Kwaku Manu explained that his initiative was primarily targeted at Ghanaians abroad because they were often swindled by relatives or contractors they trusted with their money. Many have shared stories of sending funds for construction projects only to return home and find no progress.

In a recent case, a Ghanaian man who had been sending money home for years returned to Ghana to inspect his property. He was devastated to find that the land he purchased remained undeveloped despite his financial investment.

Kwaku Manu, who recently completed a luxurious home at East Legon Hills, said he has been helping others with such projects for a long time. His latest property, located in Accra, is a two-storey modern house with a neatly tiled compound and additional structures.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the actor displayed the home to Ghanaians. The compound had parked cars, such as a 2020 Honda Pilot.

He credited his success to hard work, careful saving, and determination. He also had a housewarming party that saw many dignitaries, such as Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong, in attendance.

Lil Win gifts mother a mansion

Lil Win, a colleague of Kwaku Manu, is also making waves in the world of real estate. He recently built a 12-bedroom edifice for his mother as a token of appreciation for her.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor handed over the home to her at her 80th birthday celebration and wept as the emotional moment got to him. Lil Win and his mother come from modest backgrounds.

Social media users have commended Lil Win on the gesture with many sharing their ambition to do similar for their parents too.

