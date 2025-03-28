Michy got many people talking when she shared an old picture of herself from her alma mater, Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School

The old picture was her participating in cadet activities and in the caption, she spoke about the cadet instilling discipline in her

Many people spoke about how beautiful she looked despite wearing an oversized cadet uniform, dusty boots and a wooden rifle

Media personality Michy caused a stir on social media when she posted an old picture of herself from her days at Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School.

Michy shares an old picture from her days at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy drops a high school picture

In light of Throwback Thursday, Michy took to her Instagram page to share an old memory of when she attended Mfantsiman Girls' senior high school.

She posted a picture of herself when she was part of the cadet, a part of one of the various extracurricular activities offered by the educational institution.

The picture showed the former Movement showbiz host dressed in an oversized cadet attire and black boots and holding a wooden gun while standing at ease.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Michy, an astute entrepreneur, noted that once a person served as a cadet, they would always be a soldier.

"What do they say about old soldiers?….. THEY NEVER DIE🫡."

Sharing her experience as part of the cadet at Mfantsiman, the mother of one noted that she learned crucial life lessons that still remained with her.

"Once a cadet, always a cadet. Mfantsiman days built the discipline that still drives me today. 💪🏾 #MfantsimanPride #StrengthAndDiscipline. Let’s #throwback to my #cadet days🤣🤣 #syte #mfantsimangirls."

Reactions to Michy's old cadet picture

Many people in the comments section were left in awe that Michy was in the cadet when she was at Mfantsiman Girls' senior high school.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked despite her being all dressed up in her oversized cadet uniform, dusty boots and mock gun.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the old picture of Michy in her cadet uniform at the Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School:

kwaku_rider_official said:

"Chaleyyyyy Michy has always been beautiful."

independent_essy said:

"Always been pretty ❤️."

iamruthvinci said:

"I now understand how come 👏❤️🙌❤️."

ewurabena4 said:

"Oh gosh I remember this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

lorlornyophotography said:

"Still the soldier vibes dey 😂🔥😂."

jackie_jo said:

"@animwaaaa spot yourself."

Michy is a mother of one known for her business pursuits and fashion sense. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy receives warm welcome at Mfantsiman

YEN.com.gh reported that astute entrepreneur and musician Michy was overwhelmed by the love and admiration during her visit to her alma mater, Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School, for a homecoming ceremony.

In a heartwarming video, Michy reminisced about her time at the school, sharing details about the house she stayed in while interacting with the current students. The warm reception and excitement from the students were a highlight.

The viral video of the mother of one returning to Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School recently quickly gained traction online, with many fans expressing their joy and admiration for Michy keeping the bond with her former school.

