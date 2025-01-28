Fans have reasons to believe that their favourite media personality Oheneni Adazoa has conceived

This comes after the beloved Sompa TV broadcast journalist shared her pregnancy struggles

A new video of her in church leading worship with a bloated dress has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Oheneni Adazoa's recent video has given birth to several rumours online.

Last year, the Sompa TV sensation recounted her struggles trying to conceive after over two decades in marriage in an exclusive interview with Delay.

Though her hard realities made some people uncomfortable, the media maverick has established she did not regret her decision to go public with her story and encourage women in similar situations.

Oheneni Adazoa maintains she has a spiritual mandate to give birth to a child with a great destiny therefore she would not relent in trying to conceive.

It appears her dream of becoming a mother is becoming a reality as per some of her fans who spotted some bodily changes in her recent video.

In the video, the Sompa TV sensation was in church leading the congregation in worship. Her white gown's bloatedness gave her core fans the impression that there was a baby bump beneath.

The Kumasi-based media personality who was in a joyful mood with her bloated dress has yet to address the rumours about her pregnancy.

The fans thronged the comments section bombarding her with well-wishes praying to hope their expectations would soon be confirmed.

Oheneni Adazoa's 'baby bump' stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaisn as they weighed in on the wide-spreading rumours about Ohenini Adazoa's pregnancy.

Nyameye15jackie said:

"Please ma'am don't hug anyone for the mean time....wait till u deliver....."

phyllisakuffo wrote:

"awwww God thank you lord pls do for all of us so we can glorify you more and more."

The Serene Bi_gails remarked:

"I admire everything you do but especially when you're in worship mode. Momzy nieeee!!♥."

iron lady shared:

"48 years pregnant ♥️wow thank u Lord."

ohemaabohyeba noted:

"A virtuous woman and a woman of substance 🥰🥰."

millismall reacted:

"My love for this woman is unimaginable love you mummy 🥰."

bigmamasexy2 commented:

"In his own time, he makes everything beautiful🥰🥰."

ExecutiveGodChild Irene ❤️❤️ added:

"My love for you I can’t say it and am praying in my marriage you will do my worship for me 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Oheneni Adazoa speaks about the effect of her childlessness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohenini Adazoa had opened up about how a close friend attempted to break her marriage because of her childbearing struggles.

The renowned broadcaster indicated that her very close friend advised her to cheat on her husband.

Adazoa noted that she was taken aback by her friend's advice and has since not snubbed any opportunity to warn younger ones to be mindful of bad company.

