Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been criticised and called out by some netizens for smacking a fan's phone

In a trending video on social media, the award-winning reggae singer smacked a fan's phone to the ground after he got too close to his car and personal space

His supporters and some artistes have come out to defend his actions, stating that his kids were scared of the mob and, at a point, had a panic attack

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste Stonebwoy was spotted smacking the phone of one of his fans in a trending online video. The short video captured an unknown fan praising him while recording himself and Stonebwoy.

A few minutes into the video, the fan got too close to Stonebwoy in the front seat, using the popular "Abwoy" terms, among others, on the award-winning artiste who seemed bothered about the continuous hitting of his car and the fear in his children. This made Stonebwoy hit the phone from his fan's hand onto the floor.

After Ghanaians criticised Stonebwoy for his action on Twitter, award-winning hype man and artiste, Ogee The Mc, jumped to his rescue, revealing that Stonebwoy's children were scared in the back seat.

In the post made on April 9th 2023, Ogee added that Stonebwoy got worried and smacked the phone because his children were having a panic attack from fear of what was going on, leaving him with no choice but to smack the phone off the fan.

Ogee The Mc commented on the viral video of Stonebwoy smacking a fan's phone and chastised comments about the video, saying:

lol i don’t even like talking on here but i see what you tryna do and it’s mad funny cos did you know he had kids in the car and they started crying cos they had a panic attack with the way they were banging on the car??? good luck

Watch the video of Stonebwoy smacking a fan's phone below

Stonebwoy speaks on Army brutalisation in Ashaiman after the death of a Ghanaian soldier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Stonebwoy had shared his views on the brutalisation of people in the Ashaiman community by military men after a young soldier was reportedly murdered in the area.

Stonebwoy, in a statement, condemned the acts of the military officers in the area and residents who allegedly stabbed a young soldier to death. His statement has won him the admiration from Ghanaians on social media as they hail him for being a great leader

