Prophakwa in a video he shared on TikTok ran to the bush in a secluded town in the US in fear of being deported by ICE

The US-based Ghanaian TikToker said he had fled to a secluded village in the country and was not going back to the big cities again

He showed a vast piece of bushy farmland where he was keeping a low profile and warned his fellow Ghanaians not to stay in the cities

A Ghanaian TikToker known as Prophakwa has taken extreme measures to avoid deportation, fleeing to a remote area in the United States as immigration enforcement intensifies.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he disclosed that he had left the big cities behind, choosing instead to stay in a secluded village where he believed he would be safer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The video showed him sitting in a vehicle in the middle of a vast, bushy farmland, explaining that he was keeping a low profile. He warned other Ghanaians in the U.S. to avoid major cities, claiming that ICE was aggressively targeting undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has revived some of his strictest immigration policies, bringing anxiety to undocumented migrants, particularly Africans.

During his first term, his administration prioritised deportations, and now, similar measures appear to be back in full force. ICE has increased operations since Trump’s return, branding its actions as the ‘largest deportation operation’ in U.S. history.

Although the president has repeatedly stated that undocumented migrants with criminal records were the primary targets, enforcement efforts have extended far beyond that group.

Many immigrants could reportedly find themselves caught in what officials call ‘collateral arrests,’ where ICE agents detain undocumented individuals who happen to be in the vicinity of those originally targeted.

Additionally, the administration has implemented policies that fast-track deportations for migrants unable to provide proof of seeking asylum. These measures have made it increasingly difficult for many immigrants to remain in the country.

Prophakwa's deportation fears stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JOSH LINCOLN said:

"Ghanaians with bad belle hhmmm! stay safe maguy!"

Kelly-Discovery commented:

"I Am also at the next town after yours 😂💔 we ain’t going nowhere."

Nene_Nart22 said:

"All the best man. The wise strives in the midst of challenges. Good luck."

LAWD_HAMPA said:

"I saw one guy at Kotoka yesterday na the way he’s shoes were dirty er I can tell you chairman has been deported 😩😩."

goodnews8203 reacted:

"Very wise osofo but some woman on this same app say you should pray and go to work you won’t be caught.🤣💔"

Twene Jonas laments over deportations

Twene Jonas is also not happy about the ongoing deportations and has lamented that some Ghanaians were trying to get him deported.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator blasted the people who were reporting him to the authorities.

Jonas made it clear that he was not returning to Ghana no matter how much people tried.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

