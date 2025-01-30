A video of a Ghanaian barber complaining about the ongoing mass deportation has gone viral

He lamented that his business had been severely affected people now refuse to his shop

Social media who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man

A Ghanaian barber is trending after he complained that his business has taken a severe hit in the wake of the ongoing raids by ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country.

Appearing on SVTV Africa, the man who identified himself as Benghazi said the number of persons who patronised his services had reduced drastically ever since the crackdown on illegal migrants began.

A Ghanaian barber is not happy with how the ICE raids have affected his business. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

He lamented that since morning when he opened his barbering salon, not a single person had been there for a haircut.

Quizzed by the host about the possible causes, Bengazi without hesitating said people were afraid they would be apprehended by the authorities.

He expressed worry that many people would be plunged into severe hardship if this trend were to continue.

The video had generated over 30,000 views and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to ICE raids in the US

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ongoing mass deportation agenda in the US.

@ikayikay9011 commented:

"You don't need a visa to stay in your own country. That alone is a blessing. Let's say good things about our country because in the worst case, you will come back to your country. This should be a lesson to those you always saying negative things about Ghana. Ghanaians living in Ghana are walking freely."

@ellenclerk5874 stated:

"It's not only NY but LA. The trains are not half empty but can hear a pin drop Today the same train has only 2 people on the board. I am on a train that is usually packed to the roof with people acting crazy. US is a ghost country. McDonald's is completely empty where employees are just sitting down waiting for customers. Something never heard "

@OTHomeDecorandRenovations indicated:

"We have to fix our country and stay there. We are contributing alot through tax and other stuff like care living for old people to help these countries but they dont want us. Why dont we fix our country and stay there."

Twene Jonas opens up on deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas has lamented that some persons have embarked on a spirited campaign to get him deported.

This comes after he took to TikTok where he lamented that people have reported him to US Immigration.

He remained confident about his legal status in the United States.

