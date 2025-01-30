Twene Jonas, in a video, fumed as he slammed Ghanaians for reporting him to immigration authorities for deportation

The social commentator claimed that Homeland Security and ICE officials visited his former residence after receiving a letter from some Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Twene Jonas' video to share mixed reactions

Controversial social commentator, Twene Jonas has slammed Ghanaians for allegedly filing a petition to immigration authorities amid ongoing mass deportations under President Donald Trump's administration in the US.

The socialite took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself ranting as he stepped out in public for the first time after staying indoors to avoid any potential trouble with the authorities despite claiming to be a legal citizen.

Twene Jonas criticised Ghanaians abroad for trying to disrupt his good life in the US and causing him to return to Ghana and suffer in poverty.

He threatened to invoke curses on some individuals if he gets deported as part of the new US administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, which has seen a high number of foreign nationals taken out of the country after President Trump's inauguration.

The social commentator claimed he received information that officials from Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had visited his old residence to search for him after receiving a lengthy letter from some Ghanaians who wanted him to be deported.

Twene Jonas remained bullish as he expressed no interest in returning to Ghana since the country had better roads and other facilities available for citizens in contrast to Ghana.

He accused the individuals responsible for petitioning the immigration officials of being jealous of his success in the US.

Below is the video of Twene Jonas slamming Ghanaians for reporting him to Immigration officials:

Twene Jonas' criticisms of Ghanaians stir reactions

The video of Twene Jonas slamming Ghanaians for reporting him to immigration authorities amid the ongoing mass deportations in the US triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians below:

Oneday commented:

"You will come to Ghana surely."

De General Mustof Episodes said:

"He has run away from New York City. I met him going to a village in California."

Charles commented:

"What will you gain if they deport him? You people must stop that."

Abass said:

"Let us save our youth president. We are not wishing him to Ghana, skin pains."

Sadd Atta 4u commented:

"But you said Trump is afraid of you 🤣."

Gh.musik said:

"Jonas has now run from New York to a village ooo 😂 😂. He is hiding."

Kumasi Nana Yaw Berima 1 commented:

"You are not coming to Ghana koraa. Don't mind them. More warm-up fire 🔥🔥."

Twene Jonas details extent of US deportations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas detailed the full extent of the mass deportations being carried out by immigration officials in the US.

The controversial social commentator claimed that individuals who possessed green cards were not exempted from the deportation exercise.

Twene Jonas added that he had decided to stay in his home and avoid encountering immigration officials as they deport illegal migrants.

