Twene Jonas has highlighted the severity of the mass deportation that is currently going on in the US and is being administered by the Trump government

The social commentator claimed that even green card holders were being deported by ICE, sharing examples of people he knew who had fallen victim to the exercise

Twene Jonas mentioned that he was going to remain indoors to avoid trouble despite not being an illegal immigrant

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has expressed deep concern over the ongoing mass deportations in the United States, which are being carried out under the Trump administration.

According to Jonas, even green card holders were reportedly being affected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, a claim he supported by sharing instances of people he personally knew who had been deported.

Twene Jonas disclosed that the current immigration crackdown had forced him to change his usual routine. Despite being a legal resident, he stated that he was staying indoors to avoid any potential trouble.

His recent videos, which were typically filmed on the streets of New York where he recorded his "Warm-up" sessions and chanted his famous catchphrases, have all been shot from inside his home.

This change has not gone unnoticed, with many Ghanaians teasing him online, suggesting that he might be afraid of deportation himself.

Deportation flights ramped up shortly after Trump took office, with his administration branding it as the "largest deportation operation" in U.S. history. The president has consistently stated that undocumented migrants with criminal records would be the primary targets, but his policies have extended to a broader group.

His administration has also reportedly allowed for what is known as ‘collateral arrests,’ where undocumented individuals who were not directly targeted by ICE could still be detained if they happened to be in the vicinity of those who were.

Additionally, the Trump administration expanded policies that enabled federal immigration officials to fast-track deportations for migrants who could not provide proof of seeking asylum.

Twene Jonas's deportation cries spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mystic said:

"Donald Trump is the best ever amongst all American President that came into power."

Elite's Edge commented:

"So now God is fighting with his Angels in that heaven u said anaaa.😂"

AOJ REAL ESTATE & TRAVEL CONST commented:

"What he is saying is true green card holders are also deported."

@Thick_Tall said:

"Green card means Permanent Residence what kind of lie is this."

kingsi commented:

"So you people will not go to work anaa?🤣🤣🤣 you will stay indoors for how many months."

DE BLACK CHILD GH🇬🇭 said:

"Eii b33ma ay3 mmr3...now he dey do video in the kitchen...where the aban bus.😂"

Twene Jonas weighs in on Prophet Ogyaba saga

The mass deportation drama is not stopping Twene Jonas from adding his two cents to issues going on in Ghana.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding Prophet Ogyaba, a man of God who cheated on his wife.

Twene Jonas condemned both Ogyaba and his mistress, blasting them in a video.

