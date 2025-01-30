An American police officer with roots in Ghana has advised his brothers and sisters in the diaspora to be cautious amid ongoing mass deportation

He said the US immigration officers are on a massive crackdown on undocumented immigrants

He further advised Ghanaians in the US to stay calm and strictly abide by American laws

A Ghanaian man serving in the US police force has advised his fellow countrymen and women residing in America to stay calm and cautious amid the ongoing mass deportation.

Speaking in an interview with a travel content creator, the police officer said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is leaving no stone unturned, cracking down on all undocumented immigrants in the US.

He said that Donald Trump is very serious about ridding the country of illegal immigrants.

"The deportation is going to brutal from now to next year. It's not going to be easy for illegal immigrants. I have even just been called to report to the office for deployment. They started arresting people in my area yesterday. All officers who are on off-duty are being called to come and help," he said.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians in the US to strictly act by law when immigration officers stop them for questioning.

The police officer said sticking to the law is the only thing that his brothers and sisters in the US could use to defend themselves against deportation.

He said although some federal states are fighting the deportation, he believes it would not yield the needed results because President Trump would not budge.

The US mass deportation

The mass deportation exercise in the US is ongoing despite the opposition from some federal states.

Several undocumented residents in the US have been sent back their respective countries.

So far, about 3,228 Ghanaians are reported to be facing deportation from the North American country.

Reactions to officer advising Ghanaians on deportation

The Ghanaian-born US police officer's advice attracted reactions from some netizens who chanced on the video of his interview.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the interview:

@Kwabena Ofori Atta said:

"Hmmmmm...... asem oooo what prevents our leaders from building a better Ghana."

@B_O_R_N 🇬🇭 G_R_E_A_T🇹🇷 also said:

"The main problem is not our leaders but we the citizens. We need to change our mindsets to be able develop the country."

@queen of the throne commented:

"Those with documents who feel soo excited about this deportation be careful. , becos the tables might turn."

@munkaila siddick ibrahim also commented:

"America is not heaven. If it doesn't work, come back home and start afresh. I've seen homeless Ghanaians on the streets of Manhattan USA. Just pray."

Ghanaian lady weeps over boyfriend's deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a young Ghanaian lady in the US shed tears over her boyfriend's deportation.

The unidentified lady was seen in a viral video visibly heartbroken and devastated over her lover's misfortune.

Her emotional video sparked reactions on social media, with many sympathising with her.

