Teephlow in a video he shared on his TikTok page enjoyed the snow while standing on the balcony of his home in the US

In the video, the musician who relocated from Ghana to the US relatively recently said a prayer to God while fully dressed in a sweater and sweatpants

In the comments section of the video many Ghanaians were happy to see him healthy and in good spirits as he enjoyed his stay overseas

Popular Ghanaian rapper Teephlow has shared a video of himself enjoying the snow in the United States.

In the video posted on his TikTok page, he stood on his balcony, dressed in a sweater and sweatpants, and said a prayer.

Many Ghanaians in the comments section were happy to see him in good health and enjoying life overseas. Teephlow, who relocated to the US a few years ago, has faced questions about his music career and decision to leave Ghana.

In 2023, he addressed these concerns, explaining that he moved to the US to focus on financial stability rather than chasing fame. He stated that being famous without money was not a wise choice and urged fellow artistes to prioritize their long-term well-being.

Teephlow, who was nominated for TGMA Rapper of the Year in 2023, said he did not want to struggle financially in the future. He emphasised the importance of securing wealth instead of relying on public support later in life.

Teephlow sparks reactions with deportation prayer

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ebèn Cash said:

"You lives in snow ❄️, sorry.😢"

Angel Cherry wrote:

"Phlow, are you a Muslim or a Christian."

Dee said:

"Even Sarkodie knows how good you are and I knew this after the next big thing in Gh hip-hop days. You were unique, doing something different."

Phlow said:

"Ghanaians don’t joke with Teephlow this time around.💪"

OBREMPONG wrote:

"Impatiently waiting, my two dhope rappers in Ghana. Sarkodie and Teephlow, I really love them."

