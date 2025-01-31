Naana Donkor Arthur in a video she shared on TikTok showed some dried catfish and tilapia that she had shipped from Ghana to the US

The media personality had packaged the fish neatly into a travelling bag and showed it to her audience, indicating that she was selling them

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were impressed with her industrious nature while others wondered who was going to buy amid deportation crises in the US

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Naana Donkor Arthur has launched a new business venture by shipping dried catfish and tilapia from Ghana to the United States.

Naana Donkor Arthur sells fish in the US. Photo source: NDA

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on TikTok, she displayed the neatly packaged fish, known in Ghana as nsuomnam or adwene and koobi, and announced that she was selling them.

These dried fish are key ingredients in many Ghanaian soups and stews, making them highly valued among Ghanaians abroad. By exporting them, Naana Donkor Arthur was tapping into the demand for traditional Ghanaian food items in the US.

Many Ghanaians in the comments section praised her for her business initiative, while others questioned whether her target market would be affected by the current deportation concerns in the US. The media personality recently returned to the US after spending the Christmas holidays in Ghana.

Beyond her fish business, the social media personality has been very vocal about the deportations going on in the US.

She advised Ghanaians to stay informed and cautious. She explained that while individuals have the right to refuse an ICE search, this alone may not stop authorities from proceeding.

She urged Ghanaians to remain calm during such encounters and to understand their legal rights to avoid complications.

Nana Donkor Arthur's fish business stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jay2 said:

"Please keep it and use it because the way Trump is doing hm."

Miss_Zakari commented:

"This is not true. Africans have been sending food abroad since time immemorial. And they post on TikTok it seems this is the 1st one you’ve seen."

MIMA’S PERFUMERY GH reacted:

"Ah maame y33 pamo amanfo) ama amanfo) aso ay3 shi wose adwene 🤣."

user5325049577855 said:

"Mama yeah AKA Somali Bukari I'm looking for baby machine thank you."

Mini Tessy🖤🖤🖤 wrote:

"@NDA my mum sells these dry fishes, some at a very affordable price mummy😩 And bush meat too. Pls u can do business with her?"

Zaky said:

"Nyame nhyira wo paaa mommy ❤."

NDA advises old Ghanaians against US relocation

Naana Donkor Arthur had people talking again when she explained why she believed Ghanaians who are in their forties should not relocate to the US.

She mentioned that life in the US was very difficult which made it extra hard for individuals advanced in age to adapt and advised that such people should reconsider their plans.

YEN.com.gh reported that some people did not agree with her while others especially those in the diaspora said she was speaking the truth and buttressed her point with examples.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh