Tyla has made the cover of British Vogue and took to social media to share her excitement and the stunning cover photos of the magazine

The famous London fashion magazine, which has been in existence since 1916, celebrated the South African singer for her remarkable achievement on the international scene

Congratulatory messages poured in from social media users who admired how gorgeous the South African looked in the beautiful photos

South African singer Tyla has landed on the cover of British Vogue, marking another major achievement in her fast-rising career.

The 23-year-old shared the cover photos on social media, expressing her excitement about the feature in the renowned fashion magazine.

British Vogue, which has been in publication since 1916, recognised Tyla for her growing influence in music and fashion. The magazine, edited by Chioma Nnadi, highlighted her rapid rise to international fame, calling her the "queen of popiano."

The feature included an in-depth interview with journalist Funmi Fetto, who travelled to Johannesburg to explore Tyla’s journey to success.

Her unique music, dance moves, and bold fashion choices have made her one of the most talked-about artistes from Africa.

The cover photos showed Tyla in a pink strapless bustier top and a black skirt, posing against a dark blue backdrop. The shoot was directed by photographer Rafael Pavarotti, and she was styled by George Krakowiak, with a team of top industry professionals handling hair, makeup, and set design.

Fans and admirers of Tyla flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the singer's stunning appearance and celebrating her latest milestone.

Fans congratulate Tyla

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

passport2hauteT commented:

"Love it!!! You werrrk’d. S/O to the entire GLAM SQUAD and Creative Director and Production team."

sashaannnnn reacted:

"Every shot ate the next one. You are truly one of the most beautiful women in the world a proud tyger."

BACK to YOU truther wrote:

"And you completely ate up every single look!!!!!!! bayoze bathi sisi by fire by force."

fregur said:

"Collecting global milestones like its light work. What’s next?"

iamindianna wrote:

"Big flex! You’re unstoppable, Tyla! Congrats on making history!"

Tyla releases new song

Before her British Vogue appearance, Tyla released the remix of her popular song Push 2 Start, featuring ace dancehall musician Sean Paul.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song blended pop and dancehall in a melodious fashion that got many music fans giddy.

Tyla has been praised for the collaboration. Fans have called for more collaborations from the pair.

