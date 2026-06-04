Prophet Roja went viral after a June 1 warning about deadly floods in Ghana appeared to be fulfilled two days later, during the June 3, 2026, disaster

Unprecedented rainfall on June 3 caused widespread flooding across multiple Accra communities, as well as a building collapse that killed at least one person, and a fire outbreak

Ghanaians praised the prophet on social media after his dire warning resurfaced, with many urging him to pray for the nation amid the unfolding crisis

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Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, has been praised on social media after his prophecy about flooding in Accra appeared to have been fulfilled.

Prophet Roja's prophecy warning about terrible floods hitting Accra resurfaces and earns widespread praise after the June 3, 2026, Accra diasters. Image credit: AngelFmKumasi, ProphetRoja, Channel1TV

Source: Facebook

On the night of June 3, 2026, Ghana witnessed unprecedented rainfall that led to several tragedies hitting residents of Accra on the 11th anniversary of the June 3, 2015, disaster.

Residents of many areas in the capital, including Kaneshie, Ashaiman, Adabraka, Pantang, Ashaley Botwe Lakeside, Sakumono, Kanewu, Adjei Kojo, and along the Agbogba-Ashongman Road, all reported varying levels of flooding.

Many were left in dire straits as the floods invaded their rooms, leaving them without a place to shelter amid the torrential rains.

The night turned deadlier after a building at Adenta New Site collapsed, killing at least one and injuring several others.

Fire broke out at the Accra Central Police Barracks as well, leaving Ghanaians helpless as they watched apocalyptic scenes play out on social media in different sections of the capital, reminiscent of the events of 2015.

Below is a Facebook video of flooding in parts of Accra.

Prophet Roja’s dire prophecy resurfaces

After the deadly scenes of June 3, 2026, a video of Prophet Roja warning of numerous deadly disasters hitting Accra surfaced on social media.

In an interview on June 1, 2026, Prophet Roja, speaking about the recent rainfall in the country at the time, said what had happened so far was a dress rehearsal for what was to come.

He said what he had seen ahead was deadly and advised all Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas to move to avert disaster.

“Everyone watching or listening should pay attention. I am not speaking for fame; when I prophesy, it's not for fame or glory, but what I say is for protection. Someone would say it's normal, it rains every year, but what we have just seen is nothing but new. What we have ahead of us is far deadlier,” he warned.

"This has been happening since time immemorial. When prophets speak, people always doubt them. But let me tell you, what we have seen so far is comedy, that is, before rehearsals, and then the main show," he added.

Roja warned that while people in flood prone areas have been able to manage the situation in previous years, this year's rains would be so devastating that the situation would become unmanagebale and lead to numerous unfavourable outcomes.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja’s warning about the impending flood and disasters to hit Ghana is below.

Reactions to Prophet Roja’s flood prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the resurfaced video of Prophet Roja’s dire warning to Ghanaians about impending floods in 2026.

ajubinanakete696👑💎💎💎 said:

"Papa one, No size, you are a blessing to the nation 🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰."

Mawusogbolisa wrote:

"God Have Mercy on us, too."

nanapokua24 commented:

"Prophet, please pray for Ghana, we beg you, please. Ohemaa, beg him for Ghana."

LADY LIONS🦁 said:

"The humble Lion, The Nation's seer."

Prophet Roja causes an online stir after sharing an alarming prophecy about the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: ProphetRoja, SammyGyamfi

Source: TikTok

Prophet Roja shares worrying Sammy Gyamfi prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a disturbing prophecy about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician, Sammy Gyamfi.

He warned that certain evil plans had been plotted against him and called for intercessory prayers on his behalf.

Source: YEN.com.gh