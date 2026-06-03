American actor Nick Pasqual, known for his appearance on How I Met Your Mother, has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison

The actor was convicted of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, and domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend

Details about Nick Pasqual, who played Will in Season 7 of the show, have emerged amid curiosity about his character and role

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American actor Nick Pasqual, known for appearing on the show How I Met Your Mother, has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, heightening curiosity about his character and role in the popular sitcom.

Nick Pasqual, known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, is sentenced to 32 years to life for the attempted murder of his girlfriend. Image credit: Getty Images, Everybodyhatekrissy/YouTube

Source: Getty Images

A San Fernando court judge handed down the sentence on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after the actor was convicted of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent.

Pasqual was accused of breaking into his then-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn’s Sunland-area home in May 2024. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times, leaving her with severe injuries that required extensive surgery.

The actor subsequently fled but was arrested by authorities at a Texas border checkpoint between the United States and Mexico.

Shehorn, who miraculously survived, testified in the trial and delivered a victim impact statement before the judgment.

"When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end. I was terrified, I was in pain,” she said.

"You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away," Shehorn added.

Below is a YouTube video about the legal woes of Nick Pasqual of How I Met Your Mother fame.

Nick Pasqual in How I Met Your Mother

Nick Pasqual is best remembered for appearing in the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, and others.

He appeared in the Season 7 episode Field Trip, which is Episode 5 of that season.

Nick Pasqual played the character Will in How I Met Your Mother, one of Ted Mosby’s architecture students who joins him on a class field trip.

He also starred in Archive 81 and later became a producer on the comedy series National Day Riff.

A YouTube video with details of Nick Pasqual’s arrest is below.

Reactions to Nick Pasqual's sentencing

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sentencing of How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual.

Chrissy Witt said:

"Now he’s starring in How I Met 32 Years To Life."

Joe Guerrero wrote:

"Guess he didn't become an architect after all!!"

Annabel Clayton commented:

"Pray he repents and trusts in Jesus."

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrests Atlanta rapper JaYy Wick over a shooting in Panama City Beach. Image credit: BayCountySheriff'sOffice, OnTheRadarRadio

Source: Facebook

Rapper JaYy Wick arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper JaYy Wick, whose real name is Donald Anderson, was arrested on May 5 by the Bay County Sheriff's Office in the United States.

The rapper's arrest was in connection with an April 25 shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida.

He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after the alleged shooting left an 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at Beach Access 83.

Source: YEN.com.gh