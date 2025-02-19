5A video of a young Ghanaian woman's lavish birthday party has caused a stir on social media, with many reacting

A young Ghanaian woman, identified as Juliet, has marked a new milestone in her life with a grand celebration.

Juliet reportedly spent GH₵80,000 on her 25th birthday party, which was held at the Signature Apartment at Shiashie in Accra.

The lavish birthday party was colourful, with many pretty young ladies and handsome men in attendance to support and celebrate the special moment with her.

The guests were served sumptuous meals and expensive drinks and were also treated to melodious songs.

A video of the plush event circulating on social media showed Juliet dancing to her favourite tunes amid cheers from her loved ones.

The celebrant wore about four different dresses for her well-organised and well-attended silver jubilee celebration.

Who is Juliet?

Juliet is reportedly a driven, hardworking young lady who runs a successful business with her mother at the Makola market in Accra.

Despite working full-time with her mother, Juliet is also very determined to achieve her academic dreams.

She holds a master's degree in Human Resource Management from the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM), Ghana.

Before pursuing her master's, the industrious young woman had previously acquired a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Her friends speak highly of her hard work, business acumen, generosity, and love for God.

Juliet's mother, who was also at the plush birthday party, expressed gratitude to God for her daughter's incredible transformation from a little girl to a responsible woman.

Ghanaians congratulate Juliet on her silver jubilee

After videos of Juliet's luxurious birthday party emerged on social media, some Ghanaians flooded the comment section with congratulatory words for her.

Below are some of the comments on the video:

@angellizzy said:

"WOW, that's interesting and amazing. @cheers to 25yrs. Market online free food paa ni marry ur work/ happiness first."

@MIMI TV also said:

"All her achievements are being ignored her looks are all that matters?? Congratulations Juliet you look beautiful and keep working hard."

@Nayak's Beauty Touch commented:

"I’m happy when I see people happy, so enjoy your day sisi."

@akuavee03 also commented:

"This birthday looks more than she spent GH¢80,000 cedis.. it looks more expensive."

Kwame Despite graces rich woman's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian rich woman organized a grand Black Tie Party for her birthday.

The exclusive event held at East Legon was attended by businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The Ghanaian millionaires and business owners were spotted in the company of some East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

Source: YEN.com.gh