Tyla released the remix of her song Push 2 Start with legendary Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul on Valentine's Day

She announced the release of the song on Instagram, exciting fans who trooped to the comments section to share their excitement

The original tune was on her 2024 album Tyla + which enjoyed a considerable amount of success including the Billboard charts

Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla has released the remix of her hit song Push 2 Start, featuring legendary Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul.

The track, which dropped on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, has been long-awaited by the musician's legion of fans.

Tyla announced the song’s release on Instagram, where her followers filled the comments section with praise.

The original track appeared on her 2024 album, Tyla +, which performed well on the charts. The album peaked at No. 88 on the Billboard 200 and spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Tyla + followed her debut album, Tyla, which helped her rise to fame. One of the biggest songs from that album, Water, won her her first-ever Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Her Grammy win was a landmark moment for African music. She triumphed in the newly introduced category, beating strong contenders such as Asake and Olamide’s Amapiano, Burna Boy’s City Boys, Davido and Musa Keys’ Unavailable, and Ayra Starr’s Rush.

Tyla's new release excites fans

"Screaming! Throwing up! Crying 😭😫🤌🏽🤝🏽🔥 the millennial girlies NEEDED THIS."

"@tyla Can we get @camila_cabello on push 2 start remix pls pls....one more remix."

"Oh you better give us early 2000s pop Diva down! 😍😍😍 I feel so nostalgic, it’s just reminding me of a young Beyoncé with Sean Paul on Baby Boy. Obviously done in a very different and modern way and so so stunning!"

"Oh you ALWAYS get the assignment right."

"Tyla bringing back 2000's pop diva vibes we LOVE."

"🎶🎶Top, top, girl Me and you together is a wrap, dat girl Driving around da town in your drop top, girl You nuh stop shop girl. Give her more da dutty, wan' rock dat world."

"WAIT SO THAT PICTURE THE WHOLE TIME WAS THE COVER FOR THIS BUT WE IGNORED IT. OMG WE WERE GIVEN A SPOILER FOR MONTHS."

"Ya should have been me a fresh sound on this record, not Sean Paul dude is like 55 years old."

Shatta Wale enters Billboard charts

An acclaimed Ghanaian musician's top-performing song also recently made it to the Billboard charts, exciting his legions of fans.

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Shatta Wale's song On God continued his trend of musical success in recent months.

The Ghanaian dancehall star achieved the Billboard milestone after he attended Vybz Kartel's concert where he performed it live.

