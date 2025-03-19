Shatta Wale, in a video, reacted to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare's dismissal from his position

The dancehall musician got emotional as he recounted how the former IGP ordered his arrest in 2021 and criticised him

Shatta Wale also heaped praise on the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare's dismissal from his position.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the SM boss got emotional as he recounted how the former IGP ordered some policemen from the Ghana Police Service to arrest him and his close friend and rapper, Medikal several years ago.

Shatta Wale noted that the incident negatively impacted his friend Medikal, his father and some of his associates. He shared how his father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr shed tears as he saw him in handcuffs after his arrest.

The Jo Lese hitmaker said businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban, whom he constantly acknowledged as his godfather, also expressed concern and sympathy for him after he saw him being transported to prison.

The dancehall musician noted that he assured his father that he would survive in prison and successfully overcome with challenges.

He rained insults on former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare for orchestrating his arrest and noted that the country owed him compensation for being unfairly put in jail.

Shatta Wale shared that he always gets upset whenever he remembers the ordeal as he did not commit any serious crime to warrant a stint in the Ankaful Medium prison in the Central Region of Ghana.

The dancehall musician said that former IGP Dampare lost his position in the Ghana Police Service due to the role he played in his infamous arrest. He noted that he never forgave him for his actions and always prayed for his downfall.

Shatta Wale heaped praise on the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, stating that he was a disciplined individual who always delivered justice and knew how to relate with every individual he encountered.

The SM boss recounted some of the positive experiences he had with the new IGP during his visits to the Police Headquarters in the past.

In recent years, Shatta Wale has expressed his disapproval of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare after he was arrested by the police and thrown into jail for a short prison stint along with Medikal in October 2021.

The dancehall artiste was charged with faking being shot with the help of his PRO Nana Dope and another person known as Gangee after pastor Jesus Ahuofe shared a doom prophecy about him.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale speaking about former IGP Dampare's dismissal:

Shatta Wale's remarks about Dampare stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

i_am_success_1 commented:

"You do yawa and look at what your saying."

daddyyo726 said:

"No one is above the law. Learn sense. That's why you are driving around with no insurance and road tax."

spanky_bornbard wrote:

"If Nana no dey, we get command dey cry."

Dampare speaks in public after his dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George Akuffo Dampare spoke in public for the first time at a church Thanksgiving service event after his dismissal from the Ghana Police Service.

The former IGP thanked the Church of Pentecost, the Ghana Police service personnel and Ghanaians for being allowed to serve.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise former IGP Dampare for his service to the nation.

