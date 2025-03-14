A video of popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha praying for broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has surfaced on social media

Prophet Kunchacha in the now-viral video fervently prayed for God's healing for the renowned broadcaster who was shot in the eye last December

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some commended Kumchacha while others sympathised with Kofi Adoma

Prophet Kumchacha has taken Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye accident before the Lord, praying fervently for his healing.

The renowned preacher recently mobilised his church members to pray for the popular broadcast journalist who was shot in the eye last year during the Kwafie festival.

Kofi suffered a severe eye injury after he was accidentally shot by a gunman at the Kwafie festival in Dormaa. He was taking coverage of the event when the sad incident happened.

The talented CEO of Kofi TV had not been on radio or TV since then, however, he made his first public appearance on March 13, 2025, during a press conference held by his family and some chiefs to address matters regarding his accident.

Kofi was filled with pain as he narrated the incident that led to his accident and how he felt about people's reactions to his predicament.

He stated that he felt neglected by people he expected to be his support system in these trying times.

His utmost disappointment was in the people of Dormaa and the Dormaahene over his silence on the matter.

Additionally, Kofi called out the CEO of Angel FM, Vincent Opare, over some remarks he made concerning money presented to him by his employer, Angel FM.

Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Kofi Adoma

Kofi Adoma's press conference has garnered reactions from many Ghanaians, including celebrities. Popular socialite Afia Schwarzenegger was among the first to comment on Kofi's first public appearance.

She criticised the broadcaster and teased him over his eye accident. Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa shared a similar opinion as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Kumchacha prays for Kofi Adoma

Amid his predicaments, Prophet Kumchacha has shown that he truly loves Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

He mobilised his church members to pray for the broadcaster, inspiring hope among Ghanaians.

Ghanaian man calls out Dormaahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man called out Dormaahene over his handling of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, the young man advised Dormaahene to learn from Otumfuo in his handling of Nana Pooley's case.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported the man's comment while others sympathised with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

