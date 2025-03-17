IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and his wife attended a Thanksgiving service event after President Mahama swore him in on Friday, March 14, 2025

The new IGP received massive cheers from church members as he arrived for the event in a convoy accompanied by a band

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno thanked President Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and others for his new appointment

The new Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and his wife attended a Thanksgiving service event after President John Dramani Mahama swore him in on Friday, March 14, 2025.

New IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and his wife attend a Thanksgiving service event in church after his appointment. Photo source: @aphiya_nynee

In a series of TikTok videos spotted by YEN.com.gh, the new IGP and his family received massive cheers from their fellow members as they made their grand entrance in a large convoy of expensive luxurious vehicles with a music band to their church on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno was later spotted on the pulpit thanking God and celebrating his new appointment as the head of the Ghana Police Service.

The new Inspector General of Police also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Council of State, Ghanaians and the entire Ghana Police Service for giving him the prestigious appointment.

Former COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno was confirmed as the new Inspector General of Police following the removal of George Akuffo Dampare from his position on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

George Akuffo Dampare was appointed the IGP in 2021 by former Ghana President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

New IGP Christian Yohuno with the former IGP George Akuffo Dampare. Photo source: Ghana Police Service

The new IGP's swearing in ceremony took place at the Jubilee house on Friday, March 14 with senior government officials and top security personnel in attendance.

He previously held the role of Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations following his appointment by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the recommendation of the Police Council in July, 2024.

Before assuming the role, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno served as the Accra Central Divisional Commander from 2007 to 2009. He also held the role of the Accra Regional Operations Commander.

The new Inspector General of Police later became the Deputy Accra Regional Commander and was promoted to Regional Commander in 2013.

Watch the videos below:

IGP Tetteh Yohuno's Thanksgiving service stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Piesie Boachie-Yiadom commented:

"Jubilating for money. My country Ghana."

saintstarlon said:

"Ceremony IGP hmmm before we realise, they will celebrate him till work done becomes zero🤣🤣."

dosted97 commented:

"Am I the only one seeing the convoy just for church service?"

Miron Baby said:

"Eeeeiiii boi3 ...see convoy ...ei he started early ooo. This one de3 Mahama will warn him serious and he fuel all the v8 ei."

