Ghanaian gospel artist Maame Tiwaa mesmerised attendees with her stunning performance at the Velocity Conference, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Ghanaians.

As a cherished member of the renowned gospel ensemble Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo, she effortlessly commanded the spotlight during the first day of this star-studded event held at the vibrant Reign House Chapel.

Maame Tiwaa performs solo at the Velocity Conference in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Dressed to impress, Maame Tiwaa radiated elegance in a striking puff-sleeved top adorned with colourful patterns, complemented by a custom-made long pleated skirt that flowed gracefully as she moved.

Her impeccable makeup, featuring bold eyelashes, glossy lips, and a soft blush, crafted a youthful glow that made her appear a decade younger.

Her long, lustrous hair cascaded elegantly around her shoulders, enhancing her poised presence as she entered the venue with a graceful stride.

Adding to her ensemble, she wore exquisite round ball gold earrings that sparkled in harmony with the intricate designs of her outfit, further elevating her captivating appearance.

Maame Tiwaa performs without Yaw Sarpong

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, has commented on Maame Tiwaa's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"God send voice. From.my childhood hearing this voice till now same . How do singers maintain their voice?"

"The voice dirr very unique 🔥."

"The voice alone ❤️."

"The makeup is too much, but nice performance. She reminds me of yesterday."

"Her wig tho 👌."

"She's ageing beautifully. God bless you mama Tiwaa😍😍😍."

"The beautiful voice never change😍."

"Awwww she aged gracefully and that voice remained the same.😍😍."

Prophet Eric Boahen trends with his suit

The head pastor of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen, also captured attention with his fashionable flair.

His designer suit, thoughtfully tailored to fit, became the talk of the town, showcasing a sleek jacket paired with impeccably styled blue trousers and elegant shoes that exuded sophistication.

Kwabena Kwabena attends a church event

Additionally, Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu, better known as Kwabena Kwabena, made a striking entrance at the event.

With his polished look, featuring his signature haircut and braided hairstyle, he added yet another layer of excitement to the event.

Yaw Sarpong shares details about his marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yaw Sarpong, a gospel artist, who has spoken up about his relationship with Maame Pinamang, his ex-wife.

The father of four disclosed that he did not perform the required traditional ceremonies to request Maame Pinamang's hand in marriage.

Some social media users have commented on legendary gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's trending video on YouTube.

