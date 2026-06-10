Thierry Henry has named France as his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Henry believes France’s squad depth gives them a major advantage over their rivals

The former striker also identified Spain, Argentina, Portugal and England as strong contenders

Ex-France striker Thierry Henry has backed France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, believing Didier Deschamps’ side have the depth and quality required to go all the way this summer.

France won the World Cup in 2018 under Didier Deschamps but fell just short of defending their title four years later in Qatar, losing a dramatic final to Argentina.

Henry, who was part of the France team that lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1998, feels Les Bleus are once again the team to beat heading into the tournament.

Henry Explains Why France Are His Top Contenders

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Henry said France’s recent record in the competition gives them a strong foundation.

“I see France as the top contender – partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals,” Henry said.

“We have a strong team.

“Spain, Argentina, Portugal, and England are also promising candidates.

“Surprises like Norway or Senegal are possible.”

Henry also shared his thoughts on Germany’s chances, suggesting he wants to see them return to their best level before considering them among the favourites.

“As for Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form,” he added.

“Germany has qualified, and that’s the most important thing.

“Sometimes you can even play better with less pressure.

“In any case, I wish Julian Nagelsmann and his team all the best – unless they play against France.”

France will begin their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16 before taking on Iraq and Norway in Group I.

France’s Biggest Strength Is Not on the Pitch

When asked what separates France from the rest of the contenders, Henry pointed to one key factor: squad depth.

According to the former Arsenal star, France’s strength lies not only in their starting lineup but also in the quality available on the bench.

“On the bench,” Henry replied when asked about France’s greatest asset.

“It sounds simple, but squad depth is crucial.

“If your substitutes are on par with the starting eleven, it’s a huge advantage, especially in such a long tournament after an intense season.”

France head into the tournament with one of the deepest squads in international football, featuring world-class talent across every position.

That depth, combined with Deschamps’ experience and France’s recent success on the world stage, is why Henry believes Les Bleus are the strongest candidates to lift the trophy once again.

Source: YEN.com.gh