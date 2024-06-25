Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has cleared the air about his relationship with Maame Penamang

The father-of-four revealed that he didn't do the necessary customary rites to ask for Maame Penamang's hand in marriage

Some social media users have commented on the video trending on YouTube

Ailing gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has opened up about his relationship with Maame Penamang, the mother of his four children, in a viral video.

This comes after Maame Penamang accused gospel singer and member of Yaw Sarpong's singing group, Maame Tiwaa, of snatching her husband on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa show.

Yaw Sarpong, Maame Penamang and Maame Tiwaa rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

The veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong disclosed that he left Maame Penamang twenty years and it has always been Maame Tiwaa who has stayed by his side to take care of him.

Yaw Sarpong added that he didn't do any knocking or customary marriage; he didn't send a Bible, drinks, or ring to Maame Penamang's family to ask for her hand in marriage.

I didn’t do any customary marriage or knocking. While we were living together, it got to a point where I decided to buy the bible, soft drinks, and the ring.

When it did that, we were living peacefully but then it got to time and she decided to walk out of the marriage.

Watch the video of Yaw Sarpong's revelations about his relationship with Maame Penanmang below:

Some social media users have commented on the Yaw Sarpong trending interview on YouTube

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@maapat1431

As Christians our faith will be tested one way or the other ..its those who stand and hold on to their faith who get the crown and reward...May wɔfa yaw come out of this illness even stronger ...may he give us a song even better than wu haw ne sen ..JEHOVAH Rafa be praised..amen.

@essahdoris5309

Wofa all this is a blessing in disguise because through this many people will donate cash and other items to you.God is in control.

@MAAVida-vr2rk

I feel very sad because I listened to the church service yesterday,whenever I hear him speak,tears run down my eyes.oh life hmmmm. Yare3 y3 ya. Lord have mercy.

@augustinanketiah8717

This Bishop is actually making the situation worse, Yaw Sarpong is not well, please let us leave the man to rest.

Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts Auntie Naa For Interviewing Yaw Sarpong's Wife: "Bow Your Head In Shame"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afia Schwarzenegger, who insulted Auntie Naa for interviewing the wife of gospel artist Yaw Sarpong on her show.

She revealed that the situation is delicate and needs to be discussed privately. Several social media users commented on an Instagram video by Afia Schwarzenegger.

