Former model Jenn has accused American rapper Kanye West of assault during a 2010 music video shoot

West's lawyer reacted, claiming the interaction was consensual and rejecting the allegations made by Jenn

Social media reactions have shown mixed opinions on Jenn's delayed disclosure of the alleged incident

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American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been accused of assault by a former model who alleges that an incident occurred during the filming of one of his music videos in 2010.

Former model, Jenn, accuses Kanye West of assault during a 2010 music video shoot. Photo source: @ye. @bbc

Source: Instagram

The woman, identified as Jenn, shared her account in an interview with the BBC, claiming that West assaulted her while she was working on the video shoot more than a decade ago.

According to Jenn, the alleged incident involved West choking her and repeatedly placing his fingers in her mouth during filming. She said the experience left her distressed and recalled attempting to avoid further contact during the encounter.

The allegations have drawn renewed attention to the rapper, who has faced several controversies throughout his career. However, the claims have not been proven in court.

In response to the allegations, West did not personally comment. However, his lawyer rejected the claims and maintained that the interaction between the rapper and Jenn was consensual.

The lawyer stated that Jenn did not object to the conduct at the time and denied any wrongdoing on West's part.

The accusations have sparked debate on social media, with users expressing differing views on the matter.

Some questioned why Jenn waited years before speaking publicly about the alleged incident, while others argued that victims of alleged assault may delay coming forward because of fear, power imbalances, or concerns about public reaction.

Several commentators also stressed that the allegations should be assessed through the appropriate legal process rather than public opinion.

At the time of publication, no legal ruling had been made regarding Jenn's claims, and Kanye West has not been charged in connection with the allegations described in the interview.

See the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh