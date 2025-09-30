A TikTok video detailing operations at the Asantehene's Bodukwan Multifruit factory has emerged on social media

The factory was established via a partnership between the Asante monarch, the Exim Bank, and the Ghana government in 2020

Social media users praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the initiative, with many calling on other Ghanaian chiefs to emulate him

A video showing operations at the Bodukwan Multifruit factory owned by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has surfaced on social media.

Footage showing operations at Otumfuo's Bodukwan fruit processing factory surfaces online. Image credit: @theasantenation, @inno_lens/TikTok

The fruit processing factory was established through a partnership between the Asantehene, the Ghana EXIM Bank, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 2020.

It was commissioned by then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under the government’s flagship 'One District, One Factory' programme.

Operations at Otumfuo’s factory wow Ghanaians

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Otuosepo Media, operations at Otumfuo Osei Tutu's factory were shown in great detail.

The video showed how the factory produced its famed pineapple juice, from the procurement of fruit to the creation of the finished product.

According to reports, the Asantehene's fruit processing plant has an installed capacity of 72 metric tonnes per day and processes seven varieties of fruits and vegetables, including mango, pineapple, watermelon, and tomatoes, into concentrates for exports and for use by the domestic market.

Reactions to operations at Otumfuo’s fruit factory

Social media users shared positive reactions to the video showing operations at the Otumfuo's processing factory, with many praising the Asante monarch and others calling on more chiefs to emulate his example.

LnG borehole drilling said:

"We should patronise our locally made products and stop these foreign goods and the rest."

Gladys wrote:

"Ampa woyekese Otumfuo Nyame kese Nana wo nkwanso."

AG FRIMPONG MINISTRIES commented:

"The factory is close to my location."

Jacob Chicharito Aduhene Tanoh said:

"There is only one king in Ghana...Asantehene and the rest."

Madeforminds Initiative wrote:

"This is what most people sometimes don't understand, and turn into envying Asante and casting all manner of ill-feelings against Asante. Some chiefs don't take advantage of anything for the betterment of their subjects, but the Asantehene does that. It's a wake-up call to all traditional rulers to take a cue from the Asantehene to better the livelihoods of your people. Opemso), piaaaww ✌️✌️✌️. ....daase a eburu."

Vice President Professor Jane Opoku Agyemang visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace. Image credit: @theasantenation

Vice President visits Otumfuo at Manhyia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Professor Jane Nanaa Opoku Agyemang, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace on September 29.

In a viral video, Otumfuo poked fun at Professor Opoku Agyemang, leaving her laughing with glee.

The vice president paid a working visit to the Ashanti Region and visited the Krofrom, Mamponteng and Suame markets to engage with traders and convey their concerns back to the administration.

