Appiah Stadium, the controversial NDC supporter and his friend Kwame Ahenfie joined others at the funeral of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law

In a video, the popular NDC supporter came with a wreath to honour the father-in-law of his bosom friend and brother

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on Appiah Stadium's show of affection

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial NDC supporter, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly called Appiah Stadium, was seen at the funeral and burial ceremony of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi.

The funeral and burial service was held in Kumasi-Ohwim in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Appiah Stadium presents NDC-branded wreath at Sammy Gyamnfi's father-in-law's funeral. Photo credit: Appiah.stadium/TikTok & GH Brain TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video, Appiah Stadium held a wreath in the colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), designed like an eagle.

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie greeted the family elders and Sammy Gyamfi before sitting down with others who had come to mourn with the bereaved.

At a point, Sammy Gyamfi and Kwame Ahenfie presented the wreath to the family. The popular NDC supporter explained why they used the party colours for the wreath.

"I am President John Mahama's son. Sammy Gyamfi is a good friend to me and my son, Kwame Ahenfie. We are presenting this wreath to Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law, who has passed away. We used the NDC colours because we believe our father will campaign for us in spirit during the 2028 election."

When he was done with his speech, Appiah Stadium handed the wreath to the family to show his love for Sammy Gyamfi.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's wreath

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ebenezer_annani said:

"Eeeeiiii, Appiah stadium 🏟️🏟️. That's a kind gesture on your side."

@MikeNice34834 wrote:

"The National Funfooler too has arrived 😂."

@Adwoakyeraaba said:

"Oman a y3 kyekeyere."

@Atokwamina_27 wrote:

"Charlie, this man be too much."

@ArvbSooja said:

"Politics everywhere."

Kojo Dadzie wrote:

"I don't know if Mr Appiah Stadium has a private jet."

Kofi Celorm said:

"So, which region at all does this man sleep? 😂😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh