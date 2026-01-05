Ghanaian style influencer Richard Brown's daughter has taken over Instagram as she celebrated her birthday

Ghanaian style influencer Richard Brown, affectionately known as Osebo, has once again showcased his daughter's remarkable beauty in a series of beautiful birthday photos shared on Instagram.

The talented teenager dazzled in a breathtaking ensemble that captured the essence of youthful elegance.

Osebo's daughter wows many with her birthday photos on Instagram. Photo credit: @osibotheking.

Osebo's daughter slays on her birthday

For her special day, Osebo's daughter exuded confidence and grace in a magnificent halter-neck gown adorned with intricate lace detailing.

The corseted design featured a striking bow-tie at the front, perfectly accentuating her figure and solidifying her image as a rising fashion icon in the industry.

Ghanaian fashion influencer Osebo's daughter's soft, centre-parted hairstyle, reminiscent of a classic Barbie doll, complemented her radiant look, while her carefully applied makeup highlighted her features, allowing her star-shaped gold earrings to catch the light beautifully.

She opted for elegant black pointed high-heels that added height and sophistication, making her birthday shoot a true celebration of style and glamour.

"Happy birthday to daddy’s precious daughter Akosua papabi, I love you die my princess 👑, may the Lord bless you with wisdom and happiness in your life. May He protect you and keep you safe for me my love 😍."

The Instagram photos of Osebo's daughter are below:

Reactions to Osebo's daughter's birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on fashionista Osebo's daughter's flawless birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tinanews stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍😍😍."

Kwaku Manu commented:

"Happiest birthday Pretty 🎊🎉❤️ May God bless you 🙏."

Kofi Adomako stated:

"Happy birthday to my birthday mate🎉🎉🎉😍."

Osebo gets a nomination in the 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards for the Most Stylish male in 2025, before his daughter's birthday. Photo credit: @osibotheking.

Osebo dons trendy jacket and trousers

Ghanaian fashion mogul Osebo made a striking impression in his latest photoshoot, where he sported a stylish jacket paired with tailored trousers that embodied contemporary flair.

The ex-partner of Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah complemented his chic outfit with a bold red leather handbag, perfectly coordinated with his striking red suede shoes.

The award-winning male stylist posed in front of his sleek blue luxury car, set against the backdrop of his lavish mansion in the Greater Accra Region.

Osebo's fashion-savvy image radiated confidence and sophistication, reflecting his status as a prominent figure in Ghana's fashion scene.

The Instagram photos of Osebo sporting a stylish outfit are below:

Osebo starts boutique with fives shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fashion entrepreneur Osebo, who stated that he began his well-known store with just five pairs of shoes and ten pairs of pants in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur.

The well-known fashion designer claimed that before relocating to Ghana to launch his clothes company, which is currently one of the country's most well-known boutiques, he was in Italy.

Many Ghanaians responded favourably to Osebo's tale, were inspired by his rise from poverty to fame, and aspired to one day achieve his level of accomplishment.

