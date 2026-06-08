Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, a.k.a. KKD, has shared marriage advice, explaining why he married young

In an interview, he disclosed that his uncle's advice and a powerful quote influenced his decision

Social media reactions highlighted contrasting opinions on marriage timing and personal choices

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Veteran broadcaster and Presidential Special Envoy to the Caribbean, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), has disclosed that advice from his uncle played a major role in his decision to get married at a young age.

Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, a.k.a. KKD, shares controversial marriage advice. Photo source: @hisroyalblacknesskkd

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Power FM, KKD said his uncle encouraged him to settle down early, warning that delaying marriage could have consequences for his future relationships.

According to KKD, his uncle told him that although he had little money at the time, he was already attracting attention from women. He added that his uncle believed that greater financial success would attract even more women in the future.

The veteran broadcaster recalled being advised that postponing marriage for too long could mean that the woman he would eventually marry might have been involved in relationships with other men before they met.

KKD said the advice resonated with him and contributed to his decision to marry early.

"I hope everyone gets a good marriage. I got married early because my uncle gave me some advice. He told me that even though I had no money, ladies were still all over me.

"He added that when I eventually got money, even more women would come around. But if I delayed marriage for too long, fools would be with the woman who would later become my wife. And I realised there was some truth in what he said," he stated.

His remarks have generated debate on social media, with users expressing differing opinions on marriage, relationships, and the ideal time to settle down.

While some agreed with KKD's perspective and the reasoning behind marrying early, others argued that delaying marriage does not determine the quality or success of a future relationship.

The discussion has since sparked broader conversations online about modern relationships, marriage expectations, and personal choices regarding when to settle down.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

KKD's marriage advice triggers mixed reactions

@sack_chasser said:

"People are married and are still being cheap out there with many men. So cut that."

@8hty8 said:

"What happens when marrying backwards to a younger generation? They started coming for girls in our generation, so now what do they expect?"

@Newinsi8 said:

"Bold of him to talk about that with young people after his debacle."

@BraPhile said:

"The right person doesn’t become the wrong person because you met them later."

@EarlyWealth said:

"Humans still cheat despite commitments. Married and still chasing 15-year-olds in Tema."

@badboylaze said;

Y'all are not serious. He spoke the truth. It just hurts."

Source: YEN.com.gh