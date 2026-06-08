Maame Yeboah Asiedu Cautions Wives: “Don’t Leave Your Husband if He Cheats”

Ghanaian journalist Joyce Abena Afriyie Asiedu, aka Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has cautioned women against leaving their husbands in case they cheat

The journalist's hot take comes after she parted ways with her former husband and remarried

She explained the reasoning behind her statement, influenced by many years of observation

Media personality and pastor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, aka Reverend Maame Gold, has cautioned Ghanaian women against leaving their husbands because they cheated.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu explains why women must not leave their husbands even when they cheat. Photo source: RevMaameGold

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the former Adom FM journalist shared her hot take about extra-marital affairs, saying,

"Don't leave your husband just because he cheated. It doesn't make sense. Many of the women who have divorced are still looking for husbands," she said.

The video appears to be culled from an old interview with blogger ZionFelix in which Maame Yeboah expressed her unpopular beliefs about marriage.

Is Maame Yeboah divorced?

Last year, Maame Yeboah remarried a year after parting ways with her husband, with whom she had been with for nearly two decades.

A strong advocate against divorce, observers were left questioning the former Adom TV/FM presenter's decision to leave her marriage to marry another man.

In an interview, Maame Yeboah clarified that it was actually her ex-husband who initiated the divorce, not her.

The mother of three insisted that she was still an advocate against divorce and would do anything to make sure she stayed married.

Reactions to Maame Gold's take on divorce

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Radyne said:

"The young women wouldn't take her advice till they begin to advise others the same way. Life is lived forwards but understood backwards."

@ getanza wrote:

"Madam, are you saying that if the woman is not perfect, the man should cheat? So if the man is also not perfect, the woman should also cheat anaa. If you can't stay with one woman no need to marry. Most men cheat, and when they get home, they start maltreating their wives. why stay in a toxic marriage? In fact, because of what exactly?"

Abena Dora❤️😇❤️commented:

"Cheating is not the problem, but the sickness he will bring to you because of his selfish desire is the worst part. Most of the married women are treating Gono and HIV today because of the carelessness of some men🙏."

Aku the Traveler shared:

"Women, do not lose hope. There are some men out there who respect themselves and will respect you enough to not cheat. Be open to dating individuals from different ethnicities, nationalities, or races. Not all men cheat."

Maame Yeboah chastises Akosua Serwaa's critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Yeboah Asiedu had weighed in on the frenzy between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

According to Maame Gold, the hostility against Akosua Serwaa is unfair. In her submission, she recounted how Akosua Serwaa suffered after Daddy Lumba decided to leave abroad and relocate to Ghana.

She stated that Akosua's decision to stay in Germany while the legend came back home is not a reason enough to look down upon her impact on Lumba's journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh