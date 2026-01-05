Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has caused a stir online as she rocked heavy makeup for her new photoshoot

The celebrity mom and wife looked a decade younger for her New Year's shoot, which has gone viral on social media

Some netizens commented on Esther Smith's new photo, which she posted on her handle with over 162,000 followers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has switched up her fashion sense to usher in 2026 in grand style.

The award-winning songstress, who has relocated abroad, caused a stir with her new look on Instagram.

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith looks gorgeous in heavy makeup for her viral photoshoot to ring in the 2026 New Year. Photo credit: @esthersmith.

Source: Instagram

Esther Smith trends with 2026 NY post

Oyideasem hit-maker Esther Smith wowed many beauty enthusiasts and fashion lovers with her latest look.

She was photographed in a white turtleneck long-sleeve gown designed with a beautiful cape for her New Year's photoshoot.

Esther Smith turned heads with her flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, short natural lashes, and glossy lipstick.

The gospel artist flaunted her white acrylic nails as she joined the popular "Clock It" trend on Instagram.

The Instagram photo of Esther Smith rocking heavy makeup is below:

Esther Smith performs at Alpha Hour convocation

Esther Smith was among over 50 gospel artists who performed at Grace Mountain, led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour Convocation on December 31, 2025.

The Ghanaian fashion influencer looked elegant in a red long-sleeved brocade gown designed with gold fabric for added elegance and style.

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith poses beside her white car before her viral 2026 New Year's photoshoot. Photo credit: @esthersmith.

Source: Facebook

Esther Smith accessorised the corseted gown with gold drop earrings and silver rings to complete her look.

She wore black platform shoes and styled her outfit with a white shawl as she walked the stage at the fully-packed Accra Sports Stadium.

"Wishing all my cherished fans a Happy New Year 🎉 May 2026 be filled with success, divine favour and overflowing testimonies in Jesus' name 🙏 Grateful to God for a successful program, and sincere thanks to The Chief Alpharian, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, and all Alpharians for the amazing love and support. 2026 will surely be great! 🙌 Big appreciation to my amazing team 💖."

The Instagram photos of Esther Smith before her performance at the 2025 Alpha Hour service on December 31, 2025, are below:

Esther Smith talks about her musical journey

Esther Smith also shared the secret to her success in the music industry, the challenges she faced, and how she overcame them in a viral video.

The celebrity mother explained that preaching the word of God through songs requires deep spirituality, constant prayer, and Bible study.

The celebrated award-winner also spoke about her breakout song and the investor who bought 40 compact discs of her debut track.

The Instagram video of Esther Smith's interview with award-winning celebrity blogger Kobby Kyei is below:

Fan claims Esther Smith has many cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a fan of Esther Smith who alleged that the gospel star has many houses and cars.

The Gye No Di hit-maker refuted the fan's claim that her songs were deceiving her listeners due to her 'mega wealth'.

Social media users commented on Esther Smith's video after she reacted to claims about her supposed lifestyle.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh