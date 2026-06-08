Social media figure Samuel Adeyeye, alias Swanky, has been released after paying a fine for spreading false information

Adeyeye faced legal consequences for false claims about Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter, Deja

Activist Sowore announced Adeyeye's release due to a benefactor's intervention, allowing family reunion

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Social media personality Samuel Ademoye Adeyeye, popularly known as Swanky on X, has been released from custody after a court-imposed fine was paid in place of a prison sentence.

Court reportedly jails Samuel Adeyeye over false information about Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter, Deja. Photo source: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

His prison sentence was linked to false claims he made about the daughter of Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The new development was announced on Monday, June 8, by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore in a post on his verified X account.

According to Sowore, an unidentified benefactor settled the court-ordered fine on Adeyeye’s behalf, securing his release and allowing him to reunite with his family.

Adeyeye was convicted following a viral social media post in which he falsely claimed that Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja, had died from a rare genetic disorder known as Canavan disease.

The claim, which quickly spread online and caused concern among fans of the celebrity couple, was later deleted and subsequently confirmed to be false.

The incident led to legal proceedings against Adeyeye over allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and the dissemination of malicious false information.

Reports indicate that the case was heard at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where Adeyeye was arraigned on charges related to publishing false and damaging content online. He reportedly admitted to making the post during the proceedings.

The court subsequently handed him a two-year prison sentence with the option of a fine.

Sowore disclosed that Adeyeye did not serve the full prison term after a “Good Samaritan” intervened by paying the fine imposed by the court.

“A concerned benefactor stepped forward and paid the court-imposed fine in lieu of imprisonment,” Sowore wrote.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Reactions Samuel Adeyeye's release

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@junecollections said:

"He go come calm as he don come out cause he go don chop condensed beans tire He fit no come online for like 1 week first."

@OjoWale6 said:

"If he should like, he can keep on defaming people.This is the best time to reflect and work towards making yourself a successful person in this Godforsaken country."

@NnekaIgwilo said:

"Tomorrow, let him go and create content with someone's family, with someone's children. this time. It will be a hundred years imprisonment... more blessings my president come 2027."

@TonyOladosu said:

"I'm just wondering why handsome men don't engage in crime and all these unnecessary prison today and tomorrow behaviour. Could it be that handsome people have good hearts?"

Adekunle Gold and Simi welcome twins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Simi and Adekunle Gold had announced the birth of their second child on social media with heartwarming maternity photos.

The new baby, born five years after Deja, came amid the couple's rumoured marital troubles.

Source: YEN.com.gh