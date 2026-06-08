CAF has issued a message to Morocco and Senegal ahead of the pair's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Atlas Lions and Teranga Lions are among the record 10 African nations set to represent the continent at the global showpiece

Meanwhile, both countries remain embroiled in a legal dispute with CAF over the controversial circumstances surrounding the AFCON 2025 final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has shifted attention towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup by sending a message to Morocco and Senegal, despite the lingering fallout from the controversial AFCON 2025 final.

Both nations are among the 10 African representatives heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico, where the continent will enjoy its largest-ever presence at football's biggest tournament.

CAF Sends Message to Morocco, Senegal Ahead of 2026 World Cup After AFCON 2025 Drama. Photos by DeFodi Images and Steve Russell.

Source: Getty Images

CAF's message to Morocco, Senegal before WC

While legal battles linked to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continue to generate debate, CAF appears keen to focus on what lies ahead.

With expectations soaring for two of Africa's strongest footballing powers, the continental governing body has highlighted their credentials as potential trailblazers on the global stage.

Morocco will enter the competition carrying the hopes of a continent after their historic exploits at the previous World Cup, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

In a statement published on its official website, CAF reflected on the significance of the Atlas Lions' remarkable run.

"For African audiences, Morocco’s return to the tournament carries special meaning," a part of the statement read.

"Their 2022 run was not only a Moroccan achievement. It became a continental moment, a campaign that gave supporters across Africa a sense that the barriers at the World Cup had been broken."

CAF also paid tribute to Senegal, describing the Teranga Lions as one of Africa's most reliable performers over the last two decades.

"Senegal head to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of Africa’s strongest contenders, with the Lions of Teranga aiming to build on a proud recent history at the global finals.

"The West Africans have become one of the continent’s most consistent teams over the last two decades, reaching the World Cup quarter-finals on debut in 2002 and again making an impact on their return to the tournament in 2018 and 2022."

CAF remains silent on 2025 AFCON winner

While CAF was eager to spotlight the strengths of both teams, it made no mention of the ongoing dispute surrounding the outcome of the AFCON 2025 final.

The controversy erupted after Senegal emerged victorious following extra time but later left the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Moroccan officials subsequently argued that their opponents had forfeited the match by abandoning the field, prompting the CAF Appeal Board to award the title to the North Africans.

That ruling, however, did not end the matter.

Senegal challenged the decision and escalated the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where a final verdict is still pending.

Despite the unresolved legal battle, attention is gradually turning towards the World Cup.

Both countries are widely regarded as among Africa's brightest hopes of making a deep run in North America and enhancing the continent's growing reputation on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh