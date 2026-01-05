Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has shared the struggles of looking after someone else's child in a viral TikTok post

The 29-year-old recently took custody of two young female dancers under her care after they jammed to her song in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on award-winning singer Wendy Shay's viral post on TikTok

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has opened up about her relationship with the parents of her protégés, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay.

The Uber Driver hitmaker dropped a cryptic post on TikTok, sparking conversations online.

Wendy Shay poses with Tracy Shay at her school in a viral post. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay criticises Tracy, Korkor Shay’s parents

Wendy Shay addressed the challenges she's faced while mentoring Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay.

Despite her good intentions to guide and support the young talents into becoming global stars, she hinted that their parents have allegedly become a stumbling block.

The RuffTown Records signee implied in her TikTok post that the parents have been interfering in every decision she makes regarding the girls’ careers.

In 2025, Wendy Shay publicly took Tracy and Korkor under her wing, promising to mentor them and support them through to the completion of their tertiary education.

Reactions as Wendy Shay discusses mentoring Tracy

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's post, which she made on TikTok in a viral post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Barima Marfo commented:

"Y’ll not getting the right explanation of this statement. She’s tryna say that the parents ain’t giving her problems rather social media individuals not helping things. I stand to be corrected."

shawtyNhyira commented:

"They did the same thing to Danita and Abigail 🤦🏾‍♀️💔💔."

Benedicta Dordo stated:

"Just listening to the background song."

Kwaku Manu stated:

"Hello Wendy please kindly help me to go university this year 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Ompas.spam stated:

"As how, my own child?😭😭."

Blair commented:

"What are you saying. How can you mentor a child without the parents? 🤷‍♀️How does that work?."

Vidash stated:

"She is trying to say that usually parents are the worse part of taking care of a child that is not yours, buh this time around it's the social media y'all this is exactly what we( you and I )did and separated Abigail and Afronita hmm."

WORMA FOOD BANK stated:

"Let the parents have them back then... Anaa."

Ghanaba TV commented:

"Remember this ok....Okomfo Kwadee said....Wiase yi mu, obi nhw3 obi ba 👌."

Mr Azorzor commented:

"Try nurture boys and see wai mum 💚💚."

Rashida Blackbeauty commented:

"The thing is they think ur making a lot of money with their child so if they don’t allow just stop."

Kwaku Asamoah commented:

"It’s true o, just like dating someone’s girlfriend, one minute biaa the boyfriend will be disturbing with calls ah😒🤦‍♂️."

Sarahlyn_love stated:

"Please mentor me you won't have a problem because my parents are dead and buried with my dreams 😔."

Efya pinnacle stated:

"God bless you for what you are doing and make your dreams come true for you my favorite."

Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay hang out together before 2026. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay takes Korkor Shay on lunch date

Wendy Shay recently showed her nurturing side by taking Korkor Shay out on a lunch date in Accra.

The gesture earned her praise on social media, with many applauding her for finding time to bond with her protégé despite her demanding career as a performer and influencer.

The two turned heads in stylish two-piece outfits, elegant sandals, and matching braided hairstyles.

The TikTok video of Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay is below:

Wendy Shay, Tracy Shay perform dance challenge

Wendy Shay and her first goddaughter, Tracy Shay, displayed their strong bond in a fun dance video.

Wearing coordinating outfits for the shoot, they jammed to one of Wendy Shay’s hit songs, a track that has since gone viral on TikTok.

The 29-year-old singer wowed fans in a trendy white crop top and denim jeans while flaunting her signature blonde braids.

The TikTok video of Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay is below:

Korkor Shay performs at Wendy Shay's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Korkor Shay, who stole the spotlight at Wendy Shay's concert at the West Hills on December 29, 2025.

The rising female dancer impressed the music lovers with impeccable dance moves at the star-studded event, which took over the internet.

Some social media users reacted to Korkor Shay's performance as she made her debut at the annual event.

Source: YEN.com.gh