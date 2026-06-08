Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II was captured at the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making on June 4, 2026

The respected Ga chief joined the Ga Mantse and other traditional leaders during the ceremony ahead of Homowo

Reports of his death emerged on June 7, 2026, just three days after what many now believe was one of his final public appearances

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A video showing the Gbese Mantse, His Royal Majesty Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, taking part in a major Ga traditional ceremony has resurfaced online following reports of his death.

Gbese Mantse’s final public appearance resurfaces after passing. Image credit: Ablade TV Online, Amisty TV

Source: UGC

The respected traditional ruler was seen during the official lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making on June 4, 2026, ahead of the Homowo Festival celebrations.

In the video shared by Amisty TV on TikTok, the Gbese Mantse was captured being carried through a large crowd as he acknowledged people gathered at the ceremony.

The event brought together the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, members of the Ga Traditional Council, and other traditional leaders.

At the time, many saw it as another colourful moment on the Ga traditional calendar.

However, the video has now taken on a more emotional meaning after reports of his death emerged on June 7, 2026.

Gbese Mantse's last public appearance draws attention

The three-day gap between the ceremony and reports of his passing has left many social media users dismayed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Several people who came across the resurfaced video expressed sadness, noting that the chief had been seen actively performing his traditional duties only days earlier.

The footage showed him in full traditional cloth, seated and surrounded by a crowd as he took part in the procession.

For many mourners, the moment now stands as one of his final public appearances before his death.

Gbese Mantse is remembered by many

Nii Ayi Bonte II was regarded as one of the influential traditional leaders within the Ga State.

As Gbese Mantse, he played a visible role in traditional affairs and was often involved in major cultural activities connected to the Ga people.

Following reports of his death, tributes have poured in from social media users and members of the public who described his passing as a painful loss to the Ga State.

The resurfaced June 4 video has since become a touching reminder of his final days in public service.

Many others also shared messages of condolence, praying for strength for his family, the Gbese Stool, and the Ga State.

The late chief’s appearance at the Homowo event will likely be remembered as one of the last times he was seen publicly carrying out his traditional responsibilities.

The tragic news of Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II's passing leaves the Ghanaian football community and the Ga state in a state of grief. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X and Gbese Mantse/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

Football fans mourned Gbese Mantse

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian football community and Ga State are mourning the reported passing of Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte.

Known in private life as Thomas Okine, the revered traditional ruler played a pivotal role in Hearts of Oak's golden era.

Since news of the Gbese Mantse's demise emerged, social media has been awash with tributes from supporters and admirers.

Source: YEN.com.gh