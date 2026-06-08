Somali referee Omar Artan denied entry to the US ahead of historic FIFA World Cup opportunity

Somalia's government condemns Artan's exclusion, calling for global football community support

Travel restrictions raise concerns about future participant entry issues for the upcoming 2026 World Cup

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A Somali referee who was set to make history as the first official from his country to work at a FIFA World Cup has reportedly been denied entry to the United States.

According to reports, Omar Artan was refused entry upon arrival at Miami International Airport over the weekend despite holding a valid travel visa.

Omar Artan: Top African referee refused access to US before World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Artan's case has drawn widespread attention because Somalia is among several countries currently affected by a broad travel ban imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

While the exact reasons behind the reported decision have not been disclosed, Somali government representatives have strongly criticised the situation, arguing that it undermines football's values of fairness and merit.

Somali Officials Rally Behind Artan

Somali officials have called on the global football community to support Artan following the reported incident.

Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, described Artan as one of Africa's most respected referees.

"Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Abshir said in a statement first shared with Agence France-Presse.

"Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play."

Artan is currently understood to be in Istanbul, where he has been based in recent months.

The highly regarded official was named Africa's best referee last year and has built an impressive international reputation over the past several years.

Historic World Cup Opportunity in Doubt

Artan officiated at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018.

He was selected as part of the group of 170 referees, assistant referees and video assistant referees tasked with overseeing the record 104 matches at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His appointment was viewed as a landmark achievement for Somali football.

Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, previously described Artan as "a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis."

The situation has also reignited concerns about travel complications surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

Issues involving visas and entry requirements have been highlighted for months, particularly under current US immigration policies.

Artan is the latest football figure to reportedly encounter difficulties entering the United States.

Iranian players and officials have experienced travel-related challenges for several months, with the country's World Cup training base eventually being moved from the United States to Mexico.

This week, Iranian officials claimed support staff members were denied visas at the last minute, although the US State Department disputed those allegations.

Meanwhile, Aymen Hussein, Iraq's leading striker, was reportedly detained and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Swiss international Breel Embolo was also denied an entry visa last week, although Swiss authorities later confirmed that the decision was successfully appealed.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Artan's reported exclusion has raised fresh questions about whether travel restrictions could impact other participants involved in football's biggest tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh